Will Love Island’s Casa Amor return for 2019?

Love Island is back! Over the coming weeks, we’ll watch the Islanders couple up and put their new romances to the test. And the biggest challenge couples have faced in previous years of the ITV2 series? The infamous Casa Amor.

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know about the show’s secret second villa…

What is Casa Amor?

The second villa was first introduced to Love Island in a major twist during the show’s third series in 2017.

It is a second luxury pad which producers use to split up current islanders by gender and introduce them to new eye candy, to test the relationships they have formed in the original villa.

Where is Casa Amor?

Judging by the photos we’ve seen, Casa Amor is situated in the same otherwise uninhabited area just a few hundred yards from the original villa – close enough to hear screaming?

What happened in Casa Amor in previous years?

Casa Amor has been at the centre of some of Love Island’s biggest bust-ups of recent years.

Fans will remember how eventual series three winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies temporarily split when they were forced into the different villas, each choosing to couple up with a new partner while apart.

Casa Amor caused fireworks in the 2018 series as well, with Josh Denzel cosying up to Kaz Crossley, leaving previous partner Georgia Steel seething, protesting that “she’s loyal, babes” even if he wasn’t.

And the same year, footage of Jack Fincham bumping into one of his exes in the new villa nearly spelled the end of him and girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Will Casa Amor return in Love Island series five?

As of yet, there’s no official word as to whether Casa Amor will be returning. There have, however, been reports that the villa will be back – but not as we know it.

Insiders have teased that Casa Amor may be a little more positive this year, after previously being used as a gruelling test to assess the Islanders’ loyalty to their partners.

“Love Island bosses are aware that fans of the show are hoping for new and bigger twists this summer,” a Love Island source told the Daily Star newspaper.

“Casa Amor was the ultimate test for islanders in their new romances – and viewers were left on the edge of their seats as producers teased potential betrayals and heartbreak.

“But after two years there are concerns the rival villa won’t have the same impact and that new islanders who’ve watched the show will see it coming.

“It all depends what happens when the series starts – there’s still a possibility Casa Amor will be used but at the moment producers aren’t certain.”

The source continued, “Casa Amor is more likely to open its doors to boost romance than start wars.

“It’s going to help romances rather than split people up.”

However, ITV executive Angela Jain has said the show will have just as many dramatic and shocking twists as before, and will in no way “water down” content – regardless of their strict new duty of care processes.

“Obviously we’ve published our duty of care statement, and where we are compared from the first series is completely different,” she said. “We’re trying to mirror real life here, and relationships in real life get tested and that is entirely normal.

Advertisement

“We are often reacting to the narrative in the villa, so we try and be entirely flexible about that.”