22 tweets that sum up the Love Island launch

Love Island is back, and judging by the launch episode series five is set to be one of the most drama-packed ever.

The opening episode saw a social media faux-pas, the start of a very sticky love triangle and the beginning of the nation’s obsession with Tommy Fury.

Here’s what we all thought of Love Island last night – through the medium of Twitter.

1. We must protect Yewande at all costs

Guys, we’ve found this year’s villa hero. The gorgeous Yewande instantly won hearts thanks to her Irish charm, big brain (she’s been at uni since she was 16) and sense of perspective (shrugging off not being picked by saying, “It’s not like the sky has fallen down”)

And we’re now rooting for her and Michael (firefighter-cum-biochemist) to take the whole competition – from day dot.

Yewande is gorgeous and educated yaaaaaaas #loveisland — IG: FLOTUK (@FLOTUK) June 3, 2019

Michael and Yewande bonding over them science degrees #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/orVEBVTdNj — Marta 🇪🇸 (@gatsbyhills) June 3, 2019

We need to protect Yewande at all cost. No slander will be tolerated #LoveIsland — Jamal 🦅 (@Benzee__) June 3, 2019

Yewande after hearing Michael also studied science in uni #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fXDZ3e5XMJ — 𝒯𝑜𝓎𝒶 (@toyahammed) June 3, 2019

Aww they’re hitting it off! Yay yewande #loveisland — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) June 3, 2019

2. We have our new Love Island catchphrase…

Love Island is infamous for its lingo, and has spawned a bevy of catchphrases that have infiltrated our day-to-day life (“my type on paper”, “muggy”, “did you know I was in Blazin’ Squad?” to name but a few).

This year, we’ve seemingly found a new one already after Sherif shrugged off being pied by Amber and being left on the subs bench – immortally announcing “It is what it is.”

The same thing then happened to Michael, who came up with an identical response. All in all, the phrase must have been used… let’s say, 19 times, during the episode.

Coming to a t-shirt near you…

2017: My type on paper

2018: I’m loyal babes

2019: It is what it is#loveisland — Bobby Norris (@BobbyCNorris) June 3, 2019

primark execs rushing to get ‘it is what it is’ printed onto t shirts and water bottles #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Ha2pjWslvL — Felix (@felixrackers) June 3, 2019

SHERIF: "It is what it is" "It is what it is" "It is what it is" "It is what it is" Do you think it is what it is?#LoveIsland — innocent drinks (@innocent) June 3, 2019

When the boys haven’t said ‘is what it is’ in 5 minutes #loveisland pic.twitter.com/puMjyXT5Xu — Alice (@alicelang_) June 3, 2019

3. …and it’s definitely not bev

New Islander Lucie is keen to bring her own lingo to the villa, instantly calling pretty much every single man that walked in a ‘bev’ – no, not a drink, ‘bev’ in Lucie’s terms means a good-looking man.

But while bev is taking on a life of its own at the villa, we’re not so keen on making ‘bev’ happen.

Please lord do not make ‘a bev’ catch on as a term for a guy, it’s a drink lmao #LoveIsland — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 3, 2019

Me every time Lucie says bev #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ATP8WjbrnI — Ellie M (@EllieeMin) June 3, 2019

What Lucie What rest of the

thinks a UK thinks a

bev is: bev is: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Lq6buHxX74 — George Nagle (@georgerjnagle) June 3, 2019

4. Anton’s “medical condition” has struck on day one

Anton previously joked about his “medical condition” of having a “wandering eye” and “struggling to stay loyal” – but none of us guessed he’d start looking elsewhere on day one.

After partnering up with the lovely Amy, he then decided to try his luck with a noticeably uninterested Lucie.

Cue awkwardness.

can we start a gofundme for anton’s flight back to Scotland #LoveIsland — lew (@lookingforlewys) June 3, 2019

Lucie: I like long blonde hair

Anton in the morning: No problem #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3K20O5CVe1 — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) June 3, 2019

Snakes don't hiss they just go on Love Island and are called Anton #LoveIsland — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) June 3, 2019

Amy after Lucy told Amy what Anton said #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tf3QH3KlBx — pharaohsempire (@pharaohsempire) June 3, 2019

Anton trying to stay loyal and not cheat on Amy 5 minutes in#loveIsland pic.twitter.com/VYGZuboLcU — lew 🙂 (@lewis_mannion) June 3, 2019

5. Ringside seats for Tommy Fury

The episode ended with the arrival of our villa bombshells – ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard and boxer Tommy Fury.

There was mild interest in Curtis – but it was Tommy who won everyone’s heart (including mine, no shame).

Tommy is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 cancel the show, he’s just won #loveisland in a couple or not 😘😍😍😍 — Nathan Henry (@NathanHGShore) June 3, 2019

Me waiting until tomorrow to see tommy again 😒 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rWPIFkscA8 — amy bowyer (@Amyleego) June 3, 2019

Girls before and after Tommy walked into the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uHxA58L0sy — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) June 3, 2019

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2