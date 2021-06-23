From bev to pied off: a guide to what all those words on Love Island actually mean

Get your dictionaries at the ready – Love Island 2021 returns next week, which means we’re about to introduce a load of new nouns (melt), verbs (graft) and adjectives (muggy) into our regular vocabularies.

Since 2015, Love Island lingo has taken on a life of its own, with words such as snakey, salty, aggy and chaldish worming their way into our every day lexicon – although season five’s Lucie Donlan will be disappointed to hear “bev” never really caught on.

Ahead of Monday’s premiere, ITV unveiled the 11 Love Island contestants who’ll be heading into the Mallorca villa ready to graft, crack on and stick it on to their hearts’ content.

If you’re already a bit confused just reading this and need to swot up ahead of series seven, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s an extensive break down of the phrases and words commonly said by Love Islanders.

Mug (adjective) (noun) Also: -gy, -ged off

> Mug – to be made a fool of; to be regarded as a bit of a wally

> Mugged Off – to be dumped, lied to, ignored or generally treated poorly by either your other half or a fellow islander (see also: Pied Off)

> Muggy – acting in a disingenuous or deceptive way, eg going behind an Islander’s back and making romantic suggestions towards a fellow villa resident

100% my type on paper (adjective) Variation: A bit of me

> Phrase used to describe someone who possesses qualities that you initially find aesthetically or otherwise pleasing.

ITV

A bit of me (adjective)

> Synonym for ‘100 per cent my type on paper‘; used to indicate interest in a fellow Islander, most often soon after a new person has entered the villa

Snake (adjective) (noun) Also: -y

> Snake – a person who makes romantic intentions towards a coupled up Islander behind their other half of friend’s back or a person who relays information to other villa residents without the others’ knowledge

> Snakey – acting in the way of a Snake

Salt (noun) Also: -y

> Salt – anger or upset caused to an Islander, often as the result of someone being snakey, muggy or shortly after being pied or mugged off

> Salty – acting in a way as to cause upset or anger – see also: muggy, snakey, melty

Melt (noun) Also: tuna melt, ham and cheese melt

> Derogatory term often used towards and between males to indicate sub-par actions or behaviour

Graft (verb) Also: -ing, -er

> To dedicate time and attention towards another Islander in the hope of them becoming romantically interested and / or involved with said person. Particularly prominent when a dumping of unattached Islanders is imminent

Pied Off (adjective)

> When an Islander who has initially received romantic overtures from a fellow villa is dumped and/or rebuffed

Stick it on (verb) Variations: Put it On, Crack On



> To graft or make a move on someone an Islander finds physically attractive, either by flirting or by attempting to kiss. Note: this does not always result in a positive outcome

Aggy (adjective) – abbreviation of aggravated

> Neologism to describe an Islander being angry, agitated, aggravated or all three at once

Extra (adjective)

> Describing someone going above and beyond what would be commonly expected, either positively or negatively

Loyal (adjective)

> Describing someone who stays true to their Love Island partnership and/or friendship group. Often used to the extent that it no longer bares any resemblance to its original meaning (see Georgia Steel)

Bev (noun)

> A word used only by Lucie Donlan (and largely to the bemusement of others) to describe hot men… it’s safe to say this didn’t really catch on

Day dot (noun)

> Synonym for ‘day one’. For example, an Islander who is cracking on with their crush might say, ‘I’ve fancied you since day dot.’

It is what it is (phrase)

> A saying which echoes the Buddhist way of thinking, meaning acceptance of or resignation to a situation that can’t be changed, for example being rejected in the villa

The ick (noun)

> A feeling you get when the person you’re dating begins to cringe you out and turn you off, straining your relationship to the point where even the sight of them puts you off. Example: “Darren is giving me the ick. I think I’ve got the ick.”

ITV2

Chaldish (adjective)

> A word with exactly the same meaning as childish – yet this variation was repeatedly and infamously used by series five’s Michael Griffiths to describe his former flame and eventual winner Amber Gill.

Factor 50 (verb)

> Another way of saying “to lay it on thick”, which means an islander is trying way too hard to romance another contestant. Most likely derived from the fact that factor 50 is one of the highest SPFs (sun protection factor) you can get in a suncream. Example: “I’m not going to lay it on factor 50 with Vanessa.”

Do bits (verb) (noun)

> to do bits (verb) – to engage in sexual activity with someone in the villa. Example: “We did bits last night”

> The Do Bits society (noun) – A members-only club established by Wes Nelson during series four, made up of islanders who’ve engaged in sexual contact.

My head’s gone (phrase) Variations: “my head’s been turned” (phrase), “I’ve lost my head” (phrase) and “Where’s your/my head at?”

> A phrase said by someone who is struggling to think straight after catching the eye of someone else in the villa and being unsure as to which romantic interest you should couple up with.

A sort (noun)

> A way of referring to someone you find physically attractive. Example: “She’s a sort”. Variation: Peng (adjective)

To prang out (verb)

> A way of saying you’re feeling worried or anxious. Example: “I’m pranging out right now. I’m really pranging.”

Dead ting (noun)

> Famously introduced to Love Island lingo by series five’s Amber Gill when she referred to Michael’s new girl Joanna as a “dead ting”. Another way of saying boring, dull or even ugly – although this meaning is disputed by Amber herself, who claimed she wasn’t commenting on Joanna’s looks. Example: “She’s a dead ting”.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.