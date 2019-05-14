Eurovision 2019 semi-final results: who’s made it to the final?

Switch on the TV subtitles, prepare your pan-European food platter and brace yourself for some seriously strange staging: Eurovision 2019 is here.

And fantastic news: Michael Rice and the United Kingdom have already qualified for the Song Contest’s grand final.

Being part of the ‘Big Five’ contributors to the European Broadcasting Union, the UK automatically joins Spain, Italy, Germany and France in the final this Saturday 18th May 2019 alongside host Israel.

But every other country? They have to battle it out in two semi-finals (Tuesday 14 and Thursday 16th May, 8pm, BBC4) where 35 nations are whittled down to 20.

So, who made it through to the final? Check out all the results of the semi-finals as they’re announced.

And remember, Eurovision only reveals the top 10 nations from each final, NOT how many votes they achieved. This is in order to keep things fairer – and more exciting – for the grand final.

Semi-final one winners

Results will be posted here as there are announced. Find out more about all the acts by clicking through the gallery below: