Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Viewers praise “inspirational” The All New Monty as male celebrities strip off for cancer awareness

Viewers praise “inspirational” The All New Monty as male celebrities strip off for cancer awareness

Jack Fincham, Joe Pasquale, Ashley Banjo were among the group baring all for a good cause

The All New Monty 2019 male celebrities: top row (L-R) Ashley Banjo, Kelvin Fletcher, Alexander Armstrong, Rav Wilding, Willie Thorne, Matt Evers. Bottom row (L-R) Joe Pasquale, Jack Fincham and Jason Cundy (ITV)

The All New Monty returned on Monday 6th May, with a star-studded slate of ballsy gents baring all in a bid to raise cancer awareness.

Advertisement

Set to a risqué routine choreographed by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, the line-up included Love Island’s Jack Fincham, comedian Joe Pasquale, former snooker player Willie Thorne, footballer Jason Cundy, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Dancing on Ice’s Matt Evers and Strictly star Gorka Marquez.

In addition to more light-hearted moments (including several of the men opting for a “boyzilian”wax), the group also shared personal stories about family and friends who had had prostate and testicular cancer — including Pasquale’s tribute to his late father, and Thorne’s own diagnosis in 2015 — before hearing from members of the public who have or have had the disease.

Viewers praised the men’s candour and the show’s “inspirational” message and finale.

“Absolutely amazing watching . So heartwarming. What an amazing yet inspirational way of getting guys to get checked,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a new group of female stars are set to strip off for The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins 2019 on Tuesday 7th May in order to raise awareness for women’s cancers.

Advertisement

Click here to meet the female celebrities taking part.

Tags

All about The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins

The All New Monty 2019 male celebrities: top row (L-R) Ashley Banjo, Kelvin Fletcher, Alexander Armstrong, Rav Wilding, Willie Thorne, Matt Evers. Bottom row (L-R) Joe Pasquale, Jack Fincham and Jason Cundy (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: David Harewood: Psychosis and Me - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: David Harewood at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham David Harewood - (C) Films of Record - Photographer: Sebastian Rabbas

David Harewood: ‘I thought I’d have another breakdown filming BBC psychosis documentary’

Screen Shot 2019-05-02 at 14.59.46

Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Alastair Campbell (Getty Images)

When is Alastair Campbell: Depression and Me on TV? What’s it about?

Jason Momoa (Getty, BA)

Jason Momoa says he won’t be back for a final Game of Thrones cameo