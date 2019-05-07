Viewers praise “inspirational” The All New Monty as male celebrities strip off for cancer awareness

The All New Monty returned on Monday 6th May, with a star-studded slate of ballsy gents baring all in a bid to raise cancer awareness.

Set to a risqué routine choreographed by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, the line-up included Love Island’s Jack Fincham, comedian Joe Pasquale, former snooker player Willie Thorne, footballer Jason Cundy, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Dancing on Ice’s Matt Evers and Strictly star Gorka Marquez.

In addition to more light-hearted moments (including several of the men opting for a “boyzilian”wax), the group also shared personal stories about family and friends who had had prostate and testicular cancer — including Pasquale’s tribute to his late father, and Thorne’s own diagnosis in 2015 — before hearing from members of the public who have or have had the disease.

Viewers praised the men’s candour and the show’s “inspirational” message and finale.

Very emotional but inspirational episode of #AllNewMonty tonight!🙌 well done lads you done yourself very proud ❤ pic.twitter.com/0mFIumAZSk — Chloe Griffiths (@ChloeGr56544735) May 6, 2019

“Absolutely amazing watching # AllNewMonty. So heartwarming. What an amazing yet inspirational way of getting guys to get checked,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

@ITV absolutely amazing watching #AllNewMonty. So heartwarming. What an amazing yet inspirational way of getting guys to get checked. ❤️ — Asp89 (@19892014jt) May 6, 2019

Crying watching last nights #AllNewMonty 😭😭😭 — Rhianna 👸🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrsRhiannaRowe) May 7, 2019

#AllNewMonty THAT WAS BLOODY BRILLIANT!!!! Well done to each and every one of you. You should be proud of yourselves xxx — Karen Elliott (@kaz1707) May 6, 2019

Such a beautiful and emotional watch. Thank you all for doing this! X #AllNewMonty — Julie Scott (@JulieScott5678) May 7, 2019

One of the best and one of the most important messages of the year. Keep talking. Keep checking ♥️ #AllNewMonty pic.twitter.com/s85ofqQ5FV — Natalie (@Natalie_1411) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, a new group of female stars are set to strip off for The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins 2019 on Tuesday 7th May in order to raise awareness for women’s cancers.

