Ant and Dec secretly audition for Britain’s Got Talent

The Britain’s Got Talent hosts reportedly surprised the judges with an audition of their own

We’re used to seeing Ant and Dec behind the scenes during the audition stages of Britain’s Got Talent – but that all changes in the 13th series.

The duo have decided to have a crack at the talent show with an audition of their own in Manchester, teaming up with Britain’s Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern and donning dog disguises as part of a DJ act.

While the show’s producers were aware of their plan, Britain’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were left in the dark – and were in hysterics when the presenters revealed their identities to the crowd.

Britain's Got Talent Auditions
An insider explained, “It was one of the moments of the day.

“Everyone was spent having watched loads of auditions but Ant and Dec thought it would be a good way to finish things off.”

The source continued to The Sun: “The boys and Stephen had dog outfits made especially and performed a DJ set which went down a treat with the crowd despite no one having a clue who they were. The judges were in stitches when they stripped off at the end.”

Their audition, which is yet to be seen on screen, is just one of many moments that has made this series of Britain’s Got Talent unmissable.

So far we’ve seen Walliams burst into tears after watching Flakefleet Primary School’s adorable audition, and Cowell putting his life at risk while another act demonstrated their knife-throwing abilities.

Ant and Dec both commented that they were surprised at the level of talent they managed to find during the show’s 13th incarnation.

“We’re always shocked by what we see and on series 13 that’s no mean feat because you go, ‘Well, we’ve kind of seen it all’. But on more than one occasion this year we’ve both looked at each other and been like, ‘Even after 13 series, we’ve never seen that before’,” Dec said.

“We got some really well rehearsed, polished acts that came on and surprised everybody and, of course, a load of crazy stuff where you think, ‘Where the hell did you get that idea from?!’”

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.20 Saturday 20th April 2019 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR13: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Akshat Singh.

