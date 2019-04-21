The 13-year-old from Mumbai wowed the twosome and the judges with his energetic dance routine to both Indian music and Nicki Minaj’s Starships.

Before he started dancing, he told the judges, “I have two mottos in life. To make everyone happy and to show everyone that nothing is impossible.”

After he finished with an impressive splits, both Ant and Dec exclaimed that the teenager was “incredible” – a sentiment echoed by the judges.

“I was not expecting that,” head judge Simon Cowell said. “A lot of kids will watch you and will love what you do because you’re fun. You’ve got a great personality. This is your moment.”

But as the judges started to answer whether they were going to put Akshat through, Ant and Dec immediately intervened.

“We’re going to do this!” Ant said, pressing the Golden Buzzer and letting the confetti rain down.

Hugging the tearful teenager, Ant told Akshat, “Well done and congratulations. You were a delight to watch.”

“You’re a star,” Dec added. “Take a bow. I love him! He’s a keeper.”

When quizzed by the duo as to how he felt going through to the live shows, Akshat said, “It feels superb.”

Akshat joins Flakefleet Primary School and comedian Kojo Anim in heading straight through to the semis.

With David Walliams and Simon Cowell having chosen who they want to go through to to the live shows, only Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer acts are yet to be revealed.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV