The judge pushed his Golden Buzzer for comedian Kojo Anim during the latest episode of Britain's Got Talent 2019.

The London-based stand-up has been on the comedy circuit for 20 years, and fellow judge Alesha Dixon even recognised him when he emerged on stage.

Having been the warm-up act for big comedians and having helped younger acts break into the business, Anim was encouraged to enter Britain’s Got Talent by his fiancée, who told him to put himself and his newborn son first.

“Having a son has really drummed home how important it is that I make something of myself,” he said before his audition.

His act about London cabs, being broke and being a dad brought the house down, with all four judges on their feet after he had finished.

“Your act just got better and better, and in the end, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d pay to see this man,’” said Amanda Holden.

“I’ve always respected you, but my respect level for you have gone way up there, my friend,” Dixon added. “Let’s see how far you can take it.”

“You are brilliantly funny,” said David Walliams. “You did yourself proud today.”

At first, it seemed Cowell wasn’t going to give Anim a yes, saying that he felt the comedian’s nerves.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t really like comedians on this show,” he said, to boos from the crowd.

But in true Cowell style, he did a quick U-turn, announcing, “But I love you,” before plunging down on the golden buzzer.

A tearful Anim thanked Cowell, who added, “You were so funny and so unpredictable. You had the most amazing energy. This is the break you’ve been waiting for.”

Anim joins Flakefleet Primary School as the second golden buzzer of the series, after Walliams burst into tears following their joyful rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays at 8pm on ITV