When is White Gold series two on TV? Is Ed Westwick in the cast?

White Gold, a comedy about double glazing salesman in the 1980s, is returning to BBC2 for a second series in March 2019.

The fate of the show was looking uncertain after sexual assault allegations were made against its lead star Ed Westwick, but series two resumed filming in November 2018 after the case against Westwick was dropped.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is White Gold series two on TV?

White Gold series two will begin on Wednesday 6th March at 10pm on BBC2 and run for six episodes.

Who’s in the cast of White Gold series two?

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick is reprising his role as dodgy double glazing dealer Vincent Swan, and he will once again be leading his sales team Brian Fitzpatrick and Martin Lavender, played by Inbetweeners actors James Buckley and Joe Thomas.

Bobby Smallridge will also be back as Vincent’s son Robbie and Linzey Cocker is expected to return as his wife Sam.

What were the allegations against Ed Westwick?

In 2017, Westwick was accused of rape by two women and sexual assault by a third. He denied all of the allegations, and in July 2018 prosecutors in Los Angeles said Westwick would not be charged due to insufficient evidence.

Other women have also alleged unwanted touching by Westwick but their claims fell outside of the statute of limitations and therefore were not pursued.

Westwick has maintained his innocence ever since the first allegation was made against him in November 2017. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

“I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Speaking about the case for the first time since it was dropped, Westwick said: “I’m delighted everybody got it right.” He told TMZ in August 2018: “I’ll be back to work very soon.”

How did the allegations against Ed Westwick affect White Gold’s filming schedule?

White Gold series two paused filming in November 2017 following the allegations against Westwick.

In a statement, the BBC confirmed: “The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

After the case against him was dismissed, it was reported that Westwick had resumed filming the series in November 2018.

Did the allegations affect any of Ed Westwick’s other projects?

Yes. After the allegations emerged, Westwick was edited out of BBC1’s Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence and replaced by Christian Cooke.

Because of the recasting and the subsequent reshooting, the drama was pulled from the broadcaster’s 2017 Christmas schedule and it was eventually screened over the Easter period in 2018.

Who writes White Gold?

The show is written and directed by the award-winning Damon Beesley, who also penned The Inbetweeners.

Is there a trailer for White Gold series two?

Yup, here you go…