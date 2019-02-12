When is the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, what’s on, and how can I buy tickets?

Whether it’s the chance to hear Charlie Brooker discuss Black Mirror, enjoy a spot of tea with Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain, meet the stars of Clique, or you’re looking to catch an exclusive preview of Russell T Davies’ hotly-anticipated drama Years and Years, there’s something for everyone at this year’s BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

The festival will comprise more than 30 interviews, screenings, talks and previews, with more to be announced. There’ll be sessions on Black Mirror, Bodyguard, Line of Duty, new Keeley Hawes drama Summer of Rockets, and many more…

Plus, you can hear from stars such as Joanna Lumley, Zawe Ashton, Jamie Oliver and Big Narstie, as they talk about their life on TV.

How can I get tickets to the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2019?

If this sounds like your dream weekend, you can join us at London’s BFI Southbank from Friday 12th — Sunday 14th April 2019. Priority tickets are on sale for Radio Times magazine readers from Monday 11th February at 11:30am (using the special booking codes found inside your 9th-15th and 16th-22nd February copies) and the general public from Friday 15th February at 11:30am. You can also buy tickets in person at BFI Southbank, London .

You can book tickets over the phone by calling 020 7928 3232*, or by visiting the website here.

*Lines open 11.30am – 8.30pm; calls cost 5p per minute from a BT landline, other networks and mobiles may vary.

Here’s your guide to all the TV shows, stars and talent due to appear – look out for more events to be announced in the coming weeks…

Line of Duty

Saturday 13th April, 4pm (Tickets £25)

Series creator Jed Mercurio and select members of the Line of Duty cast will reveal the inside story behind the upcoming season, and discuss what it’s like being part of one of British television’s most gripping crime dramas.

Centring on the police anti-corruption unit AC-12, the series stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston as the unit’s officers, while past guest-stars have included Thandie Newton and Keeley Hawes.

Click here for further details and booking information

Joanna Lumley

Friday 12th April, 6pm (Tickets £25)

After five decades of gracing our screens, Joanna Lumley will be inducted into the Radio Times Hall of Fame, taking to the BFI stage for a retrospective on her long and varied career, reflecting on highlights ranging from her Bafta-winning portrayal of Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, to The New Avengers and Sapphire and Steel, and her presenting roles for adventurous travel shows and at the British Academy Film Awards.

Click here for further details and booking information

Bodyguard

Friday 12th April, 7.30pm (Tickets £25)

It was the biggest drama of 2018, winning Richard Madden a Golden Globe for his role as the eponymous security officer tasked with protecting Keeley Hawes’ steely Home Secretary, Julia Montague.

So just how did writer Jed Mercurio and his creative team manage to keep the nation on the edge of their seats each Sunday night? Join us as they reveal the behind-the-scenes story of the international hit.

Click here for further details and booking information

Black Mirror

Credit: Jack Barnes

Sunday 14th April, 6pm (Tickets £25)

Charlie Brooker and longtime collaborator Annabel Jones pushed the boundaries of streaming and interactive content with Netflix’s Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch — but that won’t be the last we hear from them this year, as 2019 will see the release of the hotly-anticipated Black Mirror season five.

The Emmy and BAFTA-winning duo will be discussing the ideas behind the new series, how they realised them on screen, their relationship with technology – and the future of television.

Click here for further details and booking information

Unforgotten

Saturday 13th April, 2.30pm, (Tickets £15)

Unforgotten is the cold-case crime drama that’s taken the nation by storm, with each new season seeing Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar’s detectives take on a brand new case, along with a revolving cast of potential suspects.

Writer and creator Chris Lang will be joined by producers and select members of the cast, including Bhaskar and Walker (work permitting), to discuss the upcoming fourth series and the reasons behind the crime genre’s enduring appeal.

Click here for further details and booking information

Call the Midwife

Credit: Nicky Johnston

Sunday 14th April, 4.30pm (Tickets £20)

One of the nation’s favourite Sunday-evening delights, Call the Midwife has become a staple of British television. But beyond its cosy exterior (tea breaks, wimples, those natty cardigans…), the show tackles a range of hard-hitting subjects, including racism, disability and backstreet abortions.

Writer and creator Heidi Thomas will be joined by cast members Helen George, Jennifer Kirby and Leonie Elliott to discuss the new series, and reveal how the show always manages to maintain its overriding message of hope.

Click here for further details and booking information

Years and Years

Saturday 13th April, 7pm (Tickets £25)

Seize the opportunity to watch tomorrow’s hit today, with an exclusive preview of Russell T Davies’ new BBC1 drama series Years and Years, followed by a Q&A with Davies and members of the cast.

Starring the likes of Emma Thompson, Rory Kinnear and Jessica Hynes, the drama tells the story of the Lyons family in a fast-changing Britain, beginning as they converge on one crucial night in 2019 and then accelerating into the future, following the twists and turns of the next 15 years.

Click here for further details and booking information

Clique

Meet the cast and creators of BBC3’s hit thriller Clique, which sees haunted heroine Holly navigate her way through life at a university in Edinburgh as she becomes embroiled in the scandals of various cliques.

After bringing down the sinister Solasta Finance in her first year, Holly is now determined to keep her head down – but finds herself increasingly drawn to a new clique, a mysterious band of brothers. When they are accused of a horrific act that rocks the entire campus, Holly finds herself forced to intervene once more…

Actors Synnove Karlsen (Holly), Sophia Brown (Louise), Izuka Hoyle (Dani) and Leo Suter (Jack) are all set to attend, discussing last year’s suspenseful second season, followed by a Q&A.

This event is part of the Switched On series, which are for 16 to 25-year-olds and are all priced £5 each.

Click here for further details and booking information

I Feel So Seen: the Messy Characters Tearing Up TV

How important is it to show characters’ imperfections onscreen? From E4’s groundbreaking Skins, to Channel 4’s recent success Pure, television hasn’t shied away from showing the messy reality of young characters’ lives.

Join actress Charly Clive (Pure) and TV writers Bryan Elsley (Skins), Kirstie Swain (Pure) and Ambreen Razia (Hounslow Diaries) to discuss the importance of messy, ‘flawed’ characters.

This event is part of the Switched On series, which are for 16 to 25-year-olds and are all £5 each.

Click here for further details and booking information

TV in the Digital Age: an Alternative Careers Talk

Ever thought about breaking into the TV industry, but don’t know where or how to start?

This alternate career talk, featuring a panel of experts, focuses on how the industry is adapting and changing for a digital age, looking at everything from Netflix’s groundbreaking Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, to Instagram’s move into TV content.

This event is part of the Switched On series, which are for 16 to 25-year-olds and are all £5 each.

Click here for further details and booking information

Also appearing at the BFI & Radio Times Festival 2019:

