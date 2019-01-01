Rook is an "outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation” according to the BBC. “She’s a new breed of politician, an entertainer, a rebel, a trickster, and her rise to power leads us into an unknown future.”

The drama starts in 2019 as Britain faces unstable political, economic and technological advances and follows the Lyons family as their complex lives converge on one crucial night. The action takes place over the next 15 years.

Also starring in the drama, slated for 2019, is Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Ruth Madeley, T’Nia Miller, Anne Reid and Russell Tovey.

Kinnear plays Stephen Lyons, a financial advisor and the family’s peacekeeper who is married to Celeste, played by T’Nia Miller, who is an ambitious and opinionated accountant.

Tovey plays Daniel Lyons, a hard-working housing officer and Stephen’s brother. Hynes plays their sister Edith, described as a “radical, dangerous and calculating with a secret life” with heavily pregnant Rosie, played by Ruth Madeley, completing the siblings.

Anne Reid (Last Tango In Halifax, The Mother) presides over the family as the Lyons family's imperious grandmother Muriel.

Russell T Davies says: “This is a dream cast, put together by Andy Pryor, the man who found Jodie Whittaker to be Doctor Who. I’m very lucky, and very excited to start filming.”

Years and Years is due to run on BBC1 in 2019