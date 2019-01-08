Why is Susan Boyle auditioning on America’s Got Talent?

It’s been nearly 10 years since Susan Boyle first took to the Britain’s Got Talent stage, with her angelic voice making her an instant international sensation.

Since placing second in the ITV talent show, Boyle, 57, has gone on to sell more than 19 million albums worldwide and perform for the Queen twice.

Now Boyle is back to face Simon Cowell and co once more as she auditions for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, an all-star spin-off that sees 50 winners and finalists from the various other Got Talent franchises compete to be crowned global champion.

Speaking ahead of her audition, which marked the first time she’d sung for Cowell in nine years, she explained, “I’d like to think I’m a champion of people who don’t have confidence. I couldn’t walk away from a second chance to prove myself.

“This time I’ve got something to prove, and I’d love to win.”

After blowing away judges Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum with her stunning rendition of Wild Horses, Cowell said to her, “I can’t think of any other contestant which has defined this show any more than you, you’re the one.”

Meanwhile, Mel B pressed her Golden Buzzer for Boyle, which saw her go straight through to the live semi-finals.

“I just want to say what an honour and a pleasure it is to be sitting here listening to you,” she said, “And I want to be the woman who gives you something that you deserve.”

Boyle is not the only familiar face we can expect to see take part in the all-star version.

Original 2007 BGT winner Paul Potts, the phone salesman turned opera singer, will be back to compete, alongside 2012 winner Ashleigh and her new dog Sully, after Pudsey sadly died last year.

2013 winners, shadow dance group Attraction are back, as well as 2017 winner, piano player Tokio Myers, child magician Issy Simpson and this year’s winner, comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Contestants from Denmark, Spain and Holland editions from the show are also competing against some of America and Britain’s best loved acts.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions continues on NBC