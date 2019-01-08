Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Why is Susan Boyle auditioning on America’s Got Talent?

Why is Susan Boyle auditioning on America’s Got Talent?

Susan Boyle stunned the world when she auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – and now she’s back for America’s Got Talent: The Champions

Susan Boyle (Getty)

It’s been nearly 10 years since Susan Boyle first took to the Britain’s Got Talent stage, with her angelic voice making her an instant international sensation.

Advertisement

Since placing second in the ITV talent show, Boyle, 57, has gone on to sell more than 19 million albums worldwide and perform for the Queen twice.

Now Boyle is back to face Simon Cowell and co once more as she auditions for America’s Got Talent: The Champions, an all-star spin-off that sees 50 winners and finalists from the various other Got Talent franchises compete to be crowned global champion.

Speaking ahead of her audition, which marked the first time she’d sung for Cowell in nine years, she explained, “I’d like to think I’m a champion of people who don’t have confidence. I couldn’t walk away from a second chance to prove myself.

“This time I’ve got something to prove, and I’d love to win.”

After blowing away judges Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum with her stunning rendition of Wild Horses, Cowell said to her, “I can’t think of any other contestant which has defined this show any more than you, you’re the one.”

Meanwhile, Mel B pressed her Golden Buzzer for Boyle, which saw her go straight through to the live semi-finals.

“I just want to say what an honour and a pleasure it is to be sitting here listening to you,” she said, “And I want to be the woman who gives you something that you deserve.”

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Boyle is not the only familiar face we can expect to see take part in the all-star version.

Original 2007 BGT winner Paul Potts, the phone salesman turned opera singer, will be back to compete, alongside 2012 winner Ashleigh and her new dog Sully, after Pudsey sadly died last year.

2013 winners, shadow dance group Attraction are back, as well as 2017 winner, piano player Tokio Myers, child magician Issy Simpson and this year’s winner, comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Contestants from Denmark, Spain and Holland editions from the show are also competing against some of America and Britain’s best loved acts.

Advertisement

America’s Got Talent: The Champions continues on NBC

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Susan Boyle (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice

I'm a Celeb hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby confirms she won’t be back for I’m A Celebrity 2019

Fearne Cotton, Getty

Fearne Cotton quits Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice after 10 years

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin (Getty, JG)

Will Ant McPartlin return to TV in January for Britain’s Got Talent?