“I am 100 per cent cloning the dogs, all of them,” he told The Sun on Sunday.

“We’ve thoroughly looked into it, got all the details and I can prove to you I’m going to clone them. There is documentation.

“I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around. I might actually do it sooner rather than later, which will mean we have six dogs running around.”

He added that the swabbing process ­– reportedly costing £60,000 per pooch – won’t harm his dogs.

Cowell won’t be the first celebrity to use a cloning service like South Korean company Sooam Biotech, with actress and singer Barbra Streisand revealing earlier this year she’d cloned two dogs.