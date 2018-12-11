"Ant has been working with ITV bosses to get a date in the diary for his return,” an insider reportedly told the paper. "He'll be back filming with Dec and Stephen Mulhern for BGT in mid-January – it's sure to be an emotional reunion for them all."

The first round of auditions for the ITV talent show kicks off on 18th January.

McPartlin's absence from his TV hosting duties saw him replaced by Holly Willoughby for the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Donnelly hosted this year's Britain's Got Talent live shows alone.

Next year's Saturday Night Takeaway has also been cancelled.

RadioTimes.com has contacted McPartlin’s representatives for comment.