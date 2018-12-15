Fans think they know who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2018

The votes have been counted, the results are in, and the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is…

Don’t worry, this isn’t the actual result, but the vote below may just point to who’s the favourite ahead of the final on BBC1 this Saturday.

Over 3000 viewers responded to RadioTimes.com’s poll asking who should win the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final.

Joe Sugg and his partner Dianne Buswell came top in the online poll with 46 per cent of the vote.

The YouTube star has certainly been a surprise star of the series, winning over fans and earning plaudits from the judges for his improvement on the show.

Just behind Joe and Diane in the RadioTimes.com vote were Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton with 41 per cent of the vote, suggesting that this Saturday’s final could be a close-run thing.

Stacey and Kevin are currently the bookies’ favourites to win. Fan favourite pro dancer Kevin said on Instagram that he had “loved every second” of dancing with Stacey this series ahead of the final.

Fellow finalists Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts finished further behind in the online poll with 8 per cent and 5 per cent of the vote respectively, but with three dances to perform in the final anything could still happen.

Just four couples remain in the Strictly 2018 final, and each celebrity is set to perform three dances on the night.

The dancers will be asked to perform a ‘Judges’ Pick’ (one performance from the series that the judges select), their own ‘Favourite Dance’ (the couple’s favourite routine from the series), and finally the ‘Showdance’, where all bets are off and crazy choreography is guaranteed. Check out what each couple will be dancing here.

Unlike the rest of the series, the winner in the final is decided solely by viewers’ votes.

The Strictly judges will still score each dance, but this is intended just for ‘guidance’ for viewers back home. Their marks will not count to the final result.

The winner will be revealed live on Saturday night, so stick around for the whole show to see who will lift the glorious Glitterball Trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final airs from 6.30pm on BBC1