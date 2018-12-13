Four couples remain in the competition, but only one dancing duo will be crowned as this year’s winner on Saturday.

So who do you think it should be? Is it the ever-energetic Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell? Or has your heart been stolen by Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton?

Do you reckon Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice should strut their way to success? Or are you team Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev?

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 grand final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6.30pm on BBC1