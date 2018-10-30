Bake Off contestant Terry writes emotional letter thanking fans ahead of 2018 final

The Great British Bake Off 2018 has been full of memorable characters, but nobody has quite captured viewers’ hearts like 56-year-old contestant Terry Hartill.

Terry brought the country to tears as he departed the tent in week five, as he spoke about why he decided to take part in the Channel 4 baking show following the death of his wife.

“My wife and I were very happy and that was a massive loss,” he said following his exit. “There wasn’t anything that filled that void for a very long time so it did give me a focus. It’s been a big help.”

Terry isn’t on social media, meaning Bake Off fans have been unable to keep up with Terry and his regularly arty bakes since leaving the show.

But ahead of the Bake Off grand final, a letter he wrote to the production has been shared on Twitter by the series’ official account.

The handwritten letter warmly thanked fans for their support during a difficult time on the show.

“We are so overwhelmed by the huge response we’ve received and I am particularly grateful for all your kind words online and on social media,” Terry wrote.

On the day of the #GBBOFinal, it's time to share a letter we’ve recently received from lovely Terry. He's not on social media, but wanted to say thanks for all your kindness and encouragement… pic.twitter.com/UXdQbP6d1I — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 30, 2018

“It has been a difficult time since the loss of my wife and when my daughter applied for the show on my behalf, we never could have expected the wonderful reaction that we have experienced and continued to receive.”

After saying his time on the show had been difficult at times (“a melting Eiffel Tower for example!”), the former air steward added, “but it has been so very enjoyable and I have made some wonderful lifelong friends. I am very excited for the future and again would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their love and encouragement.”

Terry’s lovely letter has already had the Bake Off class of 2018 welling up.

With the grand final this Wednesday 30th October, Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby will be battling it out to be crowned Britain’s best amateur baker.

This year’s finale sees the bakers battle baking outside for the first time, as they face making their technicals on an open fire.

The Great British Bake Off 2018 final is on Wednesday 30th October at 8pm on Channel 4.