Strictly’s Seann and Katya survive the dance-off as another celebrity is sent home

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones narrowly avoided being sent home from Strictly Come Dancing after finding themselves in the bottom two for the first time.

The pair – who danced off against Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima – were given a reprieve by the judges as Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro voted to save them.

The two couples had earned the lowest scores during Saturday’s live show, with Vick and Graziano sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard on 20 points with Seann and Katya tying with Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard on 24.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Seann and Katya wheeling out their Quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg, followed by Vick and Graziano’s Cha Cha to More Than Friends by James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh.

Seann and Katya put in a “cleaner” performance, according to Darcey, and won the judges’ vote, making Vick the fourth celebrity to leave the show following the departures of Susannah Constantine, Lee Ryan and Katie Piper in previous weeks.

“I’ve had the time of my life so I want to thank everyone for being the best possible people I could spend all this time with,” she told Strictly host Tess Daly, adding her thanks to professional dancer Graziano: “you’ve been so patient with me and helped me so much, I’ve loved every last second of it so thank you.”

Graziano in turn had plenty of praise for his celebrity partner: “I know it’s been really tough and people know how hard you work all day plus eight hours with me and then sleep for three hours and then again every day. You did brilliantly and you are brilliant, thank you. You really make me proud day by day.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday with a Halloween Special, airing at 6:50pm on BBC1