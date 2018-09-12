GBBO contestant Rahul “bakes to make friends” and viewers can’t cope

Our hearts are melting faster than a two-tiered chocolate cake left in the Bake Off tent on a summer afternoon

It’s not just two-tiered chocolate cakes that are melting during this series of Bake Off.

This week, viewers’ hearts were left gooey-er than ganache after research scientist and GBBO contestant Rahul Mandal was shown delivering gifts of cake to local staff, including those at a leisure centre in Rotherham, as he revealed that he “bakes regularly to make new friends” following his move to the UK eight years ago.

Rahul, this is the one of the purest things I have ever seen. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/i0gv0GGWiX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 11, 2018

The 30-year-old contestant also admitted during the signature challenge that his hands were shaking in anticipation of baking Chelsea Buns for judge Paul Hollywood.

Viewers soon took to Twitter in support of Rahul, with many offering to be his friend following the revelation.

“Rahul moved to the UK 8 years ago and now bakes regularly to make new friends” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/83N87sYHnk — Jennifer (@jenb_davies) September 11, 2018

“I’m not crying you are,” one viewer posted on Twitter, while another wrote: “Rahul is a precious human that we need to protect at all costs.”

“Rahul makes cakes to make friends” I’m not crying you are #gbbo ❤️❤️❤️ — Kandice ⚯͛ (@xRockyRaccoon) September 11, 2018

Rahul is a precious human that we need to protect at all costs #GBBO — Keeley 🏳️‍🌈 (@phanaltiago) September 11, 2018

RAHUL BAKES TO MAKE NEW FRIENDS 😩 HE MUST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1Sd0Se2G2W — Helen (@HelenMLeach) September 11, 2018

Everyone needs a Rahul in their lives. Making cakes to make friends. Protect this man #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hsXAeJ2dkZ — shaunna pjat (@ShaunnaFurness) September 11, 2018

Viewers also sympathised with Rahul’s nerves going into each round, pointing out his complete surprise every time he succeeded during a task.

I want to adopt Rahul and fill him with self-confidence and for him to fill me with cake in return #GBBO — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) September 11, 2018

Rahul: "This is terrible. I am so sorry Paul. This is awful." Paul: "This is the greatest thing I have ever eaten." Rahul: "I can only apologise." #GBBO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 11, 2018

Don’t you just want to give Rahul a hug every time his baking is judged? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/h5j1CtGygV — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 11, 2018

Hopefully being Star Baker for a second week in a row will help boost Rahul’s confidence!

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4