GBBO contestant Rahul “bakes to make friends” and viewers can’t cope

Our hearts are melting faster than a two-tiered chocolate cake left in the Bake Off tent on a summer afternoon

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Rahul

It’s not just two-tiered chocolate cakes that are melting during this series of Bake Off.

This week, viewers’ hearts were left gooey-er than ganache after research scientist and GBBO contestant Rahul Mandal was shown delivering gifts of cake to local staff, including those at a leisure centre in Rotherham, as he revealed that he “bakes regularly to make new friends” following his move to the UK eight years ago.

The 30-year-old contestant also admitted during the signature challenge that his hands were shaking in anticipation of baking Chelsea Buns for judge Paul Hollywood.

Viewers soon took to Twitter in support of Rahul, with many offering to be his friend following the revelation.

“I’m not crying you are,” one viewer posted on Twitter, while another wrote: “Rahul is a precious human that we need to protect at all costs.”

Viewers also sympathised with Rahul’s nerves going into each round, pointing out his complete surprise every time he succeeded during a task.

Hopefully being Star Baker for a second week in a row will help boost Rahul’s confidence!

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off (2018) Episode 3 - Noel with Ruby
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

