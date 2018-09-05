As he prepared to judge the cake, Paul Hollywood spotted the wrapper, asking her: “What’s going on? Why wasn’t this taken off?”

“Basically my chocolate didn’t set," she replied.

“Well, it’s set now," he said.

Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith went on to praise Manon's "beautiful" cake – albeit with Hollywood's caveat: "It’s a shame you didn’t take the plastic off."

However, viewers were quick to criticise Manon's 'strategy', with one viewer posting on Twitter: "Why is no one pointing out that Manon CHEATED by leaving her plastic collar on, therefore giving it extra time to set!"

Another Twitter user branded the incident '#plasticgate', while others pointed out that Manon's move gave her an unfair advantage over the other contestants.

Sorry Manon, looks like you've been collared...

Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4