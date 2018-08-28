First look at Strictly’s 2018 stars in their glittery finest at the show’s red carpet launch

Here's your first look at the Class of 2018 in their Strictly sequins

Strictly Come Dancing‘s Class of 2018 stepped out into the limelight in all their sequined glory as the BBC’s Saturday night dancing series kicked off with a red carpet extravaganza in London.

YouTuber Joe Sugg, style guru Susannah Constantine, actor Charles Venn, Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman, Blue star and actor Lee Ryan, comedian Seann Walsh, news anchor Kate Silverton, Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, investigative journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley, This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh, former England cricketer Graeme Swann, DJ Vick Hope, Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules, Steps singer Faye Tozer and presenter Katie Piper all danced their way down the red carpet as the series got off to a very glittery start indeed.

But don’t just take our word for it – take a look for yourself below…

The celebs strutted their stuff in pairs while this year’s professional line-up (which includes some new faces, plenty of returning favourites and, for the first time in the show’s history, no Brendan Cole) wowed the crowd with their smooth moves.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly were on hand to kick off proceedings while judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli brought their own signature dose of dance glamour to the event.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn