Sam Heughan would love Outlander roles for Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon

The Spy Who Dumped Me star would be delighted to see the movie's leading ladies pop up in the Highlands

Outlander’s Sam Heughan swaps the Highlands for high drama and espionage in big screen comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and now he’d love to see his co-stars join him in Scotland.

The actor, who plays opposite Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in the movie, said he’d be more than happy to see the leading ladies show up in an episode of the hit Scottish time-travel show.

“I’d love to see Kate McKinnon turn up, she’d probably turn up as a highland warrior or something. She’d be wonderful,” Heughan told RadioTimes.com when we caught up with him earlier this year.

“And Mila is just a sweetheart. She’s incredible and she’s a great actress and really has spent her whole life in front of the camera.”

After the film’s release (in the USA on 3rd August and in the UK on 22nd August) Heughan will work on other projects before returning to the Outlander set to begin work on season five.

He’s remaining tight-lipped about how long a break there’ll be between series but hopes it won’t be too long.

We recommend you cherish every last minute of season four when it airs in November 2018 – who knows how long the next Droughtlander might last?