You can already apply for Love Island 2019

Do you think you could be Love Island‘s new Dani and Jack? Certain beyond doubt that you’d be luckier in love than Dr Alex? Or are just keen to spend a few days sunning yourself by the pool on a free holiday before being sent home to a mass of new Instagram followers?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s high time you applied to be in next year’s Love Island, with the ITV2 hit already scouting for a new batch of contestants before they’ve even finished scrubbing the sheets from this year’s cohort.

If you follow this link to the ITV website you can fill in a registration form to get your chance at appearing in next year’s show, and thus be in with a shot at every contestant’s ultimate goal– a lucrative charcoal toothpaste deal and Boohoo discount codes after you’re kicked out in week three.

Plus, you know, finding love and all that. That’s a part of it too.

Anyway, if spending months having your sexual behaviour, romantic history and sunburn obsessed over by millions of viewers six days a week sounds like something you’d be into, check out ITV’s pitch below, then get applying!

How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back for summer 2019 and we’re now on the look out for lively singles from across the country to take part.

Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public.

Come on, don’t mug them off – you know what to do.