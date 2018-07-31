What to watch on TV now Love Island has finished

Post-Love Island, what are we even going to do with our lives?

Well, that’s it. Love Island is over for another year.

After eight weeks of being glued to ITV2 every single night, you might suddenly be feeling at a loss. What did we all even do before Love Island?

Well here’s what you can watch now – and what there is to look forward to – now that Love Island has finished.

You can always watch… more Love Island! Every episode from series four is currently available on the ITV Hub, meaning you can go back to the start of this series and watch Jack and Dani’s love story all over again.

What’s even better is that ITV has been generous enough to upload series three to the ITV Hub. Yep, every single instalment of 2017’s series has been made available to stream online, so you can relive Chris and Liv’s arguing, Montana’s brilliant one-liners and Camilla’s endless Beach Hut tears all over again.

Meanwhile, series one and two of Love Island is still available on Netflix.

Plus that’s not quite it from Love Island 2018, as the reunion show will be airing this Sunday 5th August at 9pm on ITV2.

As for ITV2 at 9pm the rest of this week, there’s 2012 film Ted (airing on Tuesday and Friday), Family Guy on Wednesday and the utterly bizarre new series Evil Monkeys on Thursday.

Next week, fans of sun-drenched good-looking people falling out and cracking on will be glad to hear that Made in Chelsea: Croatia starts on Monday 6th August at 9pm.

Similarly The Weekender Boat Party- the spin-off from ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender – will be coming to TV in October.

E4’s Celebs Go Dating will also return this autumn, with both Eyal Booker and Olivia Attwood joining the celebs looking for love.

Celebrity Big Brother, with rumoured contestants including Gabby Allen from 2017’s Love Island, is also going to be back on Channel 5 soon if you’re looking for another daily 9pm show full of arguing and daft tasks to eat up your evenings.