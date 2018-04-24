Yep, it's been confirmed that the entirety of series one and two of the hit ITV2 reality show will be available to stream from 1st May.

Sadly Netflix have been a bit muggy in only acquiring the first two runs, meaning that last year's runaway success of a series that starred (amongst others) Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay is so far MIA.

Although with a total of 66 episodes in series one and two, you're going to need to get grafting if you want to catch up on all of the action from villas past ahead of series four kicking off this summer.

RadioTimes.com recently reported that this upcoming series is set to be the longest ever, with the series currently scheduled to run for eight weeks over the summer. This year's islanders will also reportedly returning to the same villa as last year's alumni.

It's also been confirmed that Caroline Flack will be back to host and narrator Iain Stirling will also be returning to give his unmistakable take on the unfolding action in Mallorca.