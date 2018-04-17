As well as series five and six of Ibiza Weekender, a press release promised that the format for the spin-off would see old and new reps "facing their biggest challenge yet: working aboard a yacht as they tour party hotspots and ensure it’s all plain sailing for their guests."

An air date for the show has yet to be confirmed, although the format has traditionally aired on Sundays. Current reps on the show include Love Island star Chyna Ellis and Celebrity Big Brother's Jordan Davies.

Commissioner for ITV2, Satmohan Panesar, said: “There is only one Weekender and its ever growing young audience are in for a treat when we set sail this summer and then return to Ibiza for more high jinx with our favourite group of reps.”