Viewers accuse Britain's Got Talent of editing down Ant McPartlin
The ITV audience said the host featured more in Britain's Got More Talent than the main show
Entertainment extravaganza Britain’s Got Talent returned to screens last night (April 14), treating us to a tear-inducing mind-reading magician, a breath-taking escapologist and Mr Uekusa’s naked cloth tricks.
But there was one act that viewers felt was largely missing from the show: Ant and Dec. Although the duo appeared in the pre-recorded episode – and even pressed their Golden buzzer for Marc Spelmann – many viewers felt that ITV had edited down the presenting duo in light of Ant McPartlin’s arrest (and subsequent charge) on suspicion of drink driving.
However, audiences felt that there was enough Ant and Dec in ITV2 sister show Britain's Got More Talent, where the duo played SM:TV Live favourite Wonkey Donkey with presenter Stephen Mulhern.
Both Britain’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got More Talent were filmed in January and February 2018, before Ant’s arrest on Sunday 18th March. Ant will appear in the next six audition episodes of the show, but Dec will host the live semi-finals and final of the show by himself.
ITV declined to comment to RadioTimes.com about this story.
Britain’s Got Talent returns 8pm, Saturday 21st April, ITV