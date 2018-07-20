Doctor Who fans praise “brilliant” and “enticing” new trailer

The first official trailer starring Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor premiered at Comic-Con, and it certainly made an impression...

After what feels like an immense amount of space and time, we were finally given a first proper look at Jodie Whittaker in action in the new series of Doctor Who, when a new trailer was revealed at Comic-Con.

It’s 40-seconds of secrets, surprises and sonic screwdrivers – and unsurprisingly, fans were loving it.

The Universe is Calling.

First look at brand new Doctor Who. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/zvkt7oAPVX — #DoctorWho @ SDCC (@DoctorWho_BBCA) July 19, 2018

The new Doctor Who trailer is brilliant. Completely enticing, yet gives barely anything away. Loved it. #doctorwho — Spencer George (@uber_foods) July 20, 2018

I case you’re wondering, yes, I’m ridiculously excited about the trailer and everything coming out of SDCC 😍😍😍😍 #DoctorWho — Selenay 🏳️‍🌈 (@selenay) July 20, 2018

Yeah, I'm just going to keep watching the Doctor Who trailer until it stops making the back of my neck tingle. — Lizbeth Myles (@LMMyles) July 19, 2018

“Would you be my new best friends?” A line from the brilliant new #DoctorWho trailer that just premiered at #SDCC! — Selina Wilken @ SDCC (@SelinaWilken) July 19, 2018

Is it just me but I'm getting 5th Doctor / Peter Davison vibes from the 13th Doctor trailer? The way she needs her companions to help with her new regeneration? Either way I'm excited. Can't wait! #DoctorWho — Jonathan Snow (@snowjart) July 20, 2018

I very much enjoyed the #DoctorWho trailer. I think Jodie’s going to be grand — Chris Sykes (@ChrisSykes108) July 20, 2018

Although not everyone was so won over:

Hmm… I'll be honest I'm unconvinced by the new #DoctorWho trailer. But tbf I think I've said that pretty much every series since it came back and have always been pleasantly surprised. — Igneous is Bliss #FBPE (@Carpenterdf) July 20, 2018

For me, that #DoctorWho trailer wasn’t great. I’m not going to make any assumptions about the series or Jodie based on 30 seconds but it was a poor trailer… — Alex (@MyTVObsession_) July 20, 2018

The trailer comes in a week where all sorts of new Who material has been released, including pictures, interviews and the teaser, but understands that from hereon out Doctor Who will be under wraps again until closer to broadcast this autumn.

