Doctor Who fans praise “brilliant” and “enticing” new trailer

The first official trailer starring Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor premiered at Comic-Con, and it certainly made an impression...

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 episode 1 (BBC, HF)

After what feels like an immense amount of space and time, we were finally given a first proper look at Jodie Whittaker in action in the new series of Doctor Whowhen a new trailer was revealed at Comic-Con.

It’s 40-seconds of secrets, surprises and sonic screwdrivers – and unsurprisingly, fans were loving it.

Although not everyone was so won over:

The trailer comes in a week where all sorts of new Who material has been released, including pictures, interviews and the teaser, but RadioTimes.com understands that from hereon out Doctor Who will be under wraps again until closer to broadcast this autumn.

