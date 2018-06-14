World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Russia v Saudi Arabia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Russia v Saudi Arabia will be the first match of the 2018 World Cup, with the two lowest ranked teams in the tournament playing against each other. Great start right?
Hosts Russia will kick off the tournament after the Opening Ceremony – find out more about how to watch the match live on TV below.
When is the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony?
The tournament begins with the opening ceremony on Thursday 14th June at 2.30pm, live on TV. Russia v Saudi Arabia will follow.
When is the Russia v Saudi Arabia World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?
The game will take place on Thursday 14th June.
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 4pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Russia v Saudi Arabia Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?
Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay
Full fixtures for Group A can be found here
