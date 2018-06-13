“Wake up punchy!” Donald Trump hits back at “very low IQ individual” Robert De Niro

The US president was not best pleased with the Oscar winner’s “F*** Trump” speech at the Tony Awards

If you thought Donald Trump was too busy signing denuclearisation deals with Kim Jong Un in Singapore this week to tweet about Robert De Niro’s IQ – think again.

Despite the historic summit being the first time a sitting US president has ever met with a North Korean leader, Trump has taken the time to address what really matters: responding to De Niro’s expletive-ridden anti-Trump speech at the Tony Awards.

De Niro dropped the F-bomb twice during Sunday’s awards ceremony, which was broadcast on live TV. “I’m gonna say one thing. F*** Trump,” he said, raising his fists in the air to cheers from the audience, many of whom stood up to show their support. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump.”

A disgruntled Trump responded with two tweets calling De Niro a “very low IQ individual” and telling him to “Wake up Punchy!”.

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Two-time Oscar-winner De Niro has starred in a number of boxing films, most famously the 1980 movie Raging Bull.

The actor has been a vocal critic of Trump for years, calling him “an idiot” and a “national disaster” during the president’s 2016 election campaign.

De Niro is the latest actor to feel the wrath of Trump on Twitter, with the president having previously hit out at Alec Baldwin for his uncanny impression of him on Saturday Night Live and Meryl Streep for speaking against Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes.