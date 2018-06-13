Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
“Wake up punchy!” Donald Trump hits back at “very low IQ individual” Robert De Niro

“Wake up punchy!” Donald Trump hits back at “very low IQ individual” Robert De Niro

The US president was not best pleased with the Oscar winner’s “F*** Trump” speech at the Tony Awards

Donald Trump (Getty, EH)

If you thought Donald Trump was too busy signing denuclearisation deals with Kim Jong Un in Singapore this week to tweet about Robert De Niro’s IQ – think again.

Advertisement

Despite the historic summit being the first time a sitting US president has ever met with a North Korean leader, Trump has taken the time to address what really matters: responding to De Niro’s expletive-ridden anti-Trump speech at the Tony Awards.

De Niro dropped the F-bomb twice during Sunday’s awards ceremony, which was broadcast on live TV. “I’m gonna say one thing. F*** Trump,” he said, raising his fists in the air to cheers from the audience, many of whom stood up to show their support. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump.”

A disgruntled Trump responded with two tweets calling De Niro a “very low IQ individual” and telling him to “Wake up Punchy!”.

Two-time Oscar-winner De Niro has starred in a number of boxing films, most famously the 1980 movie Raging Bull.

The actor has been a vocal critic of Trump for years, calling him “an idiot” and a “national disaster” during the president’s 2016 election campaign.

Advertisement

De Niro is the latest actor to feel the wrath of Trump on Twitter, with the president having previously hit out at Alec Baldwin for his uncanny impression of him on Saturday Night Live and Meryl Streep for speaking against Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Raging Bull

Donald Trump (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

performs onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Robert De Niro F-bombs Donald Trump twice on live TV at Tony Awards

119171

Alec Baldwin revives his Donald Trump impression as stars turn our for anti-Trump rally

tv-100-nadiya-hussein

What to watch on TV INSTEAD of the World Cup

Champions

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more