Asked if he would go back to SNL, Baldwin said: "Yeah, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it."

Although one person who hasn't really enjoyed it is POTUS himself, who has previously tweeted that his impression "stinks" and that SNL is "really bad television".

Anyway, Baldwin also added that due to his busy schedule, we won't be having a "whole meal" of Trumpisms, rather "a couple celery sticks" instead.

No doubt Baldwin is busy because he's also currently penning a spoof autobiography of Trump, titled 'You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump' which is due to be released this November.