Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, semi-final draw details and more
Carabao Cup fixtures continue in the 2020/21 football season, with live games on TV and plenty more to come.
As if the Premier League wasn’t enough to contend with right now, players, teams and fans have another batch of Carabao Cup fixtures to savour.
Fans were treated to multiple consecutive weeks of Carabao Cup games on TV – sandwiched between Premier League fixtures – earlier in the campaign, now the competition is back with the quarter-finals.
Reigning champions Manchester City are a growing force in 2020/21, particularly in defence, and will fancy their chances against beleaguered Arsenal, whose FA Cup triumph this summer feels like a distant dream.
Everton host Manchester United in a tantalising clash, with Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both determined to mark their reigns over their respective clubs with silverware.
Stoke host Tottenham in one of two battles between Championship and Premier League opponents, while Brentford face Newcastle after disposing of Aston Villa and Fulham respectively.
With so much football on so many channels this Christmas, we’ve rounded up the TV details for all four Carabao Cup fixtures this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the quarter-final draw and when to expect it to take place.
How to watch Carabao Cup on TV in UK
You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
Live stream Carabao Cup online
You can watch certain matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
CarabaoCup.live will show all games in the fourth round involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match.
How to watch Carabao Cup in the US
ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.
Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.
Carabao Cup fixtures – Quarter-finals
The fifth round draw has taken place with teams given ample time to prepare for the next batch of matches:
Tuesday 22nd December
Brentford v Newcastle (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Wednesday 21st December
Stoke City v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Everton v Man Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
The Carabao Cup draw for the semi-finals will take place following the conclusion of the next round of matches.
In previous rounds, the last game of the batch would end at approximately 9:30pm, providing there were no penalties, and the draw would follow on from the final whistle. We’re awaiting official confirmation to be clear.
You will be able to tune in to watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.
Carabao Cup results
Fourth Round
Tuesday 29th September
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win on penalties)
Wednesday 30th September
Newport 1-1 Newcastle (Newcastle win on penalties)
Burnley 0-3 Man City
Brighton 0-3 Man Utd
Everton 4-1 West Ham
Thursday 1st October
Brentford 3-0 Fulham
Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Arsenal win on penalties)
