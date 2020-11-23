Premier League fixtures 2020/2021 on TV – Schedule, all channels, kick-off times, PPV games on box office

Premier League fixtures piled up at the weekend with eight matches shown live on TV without pay per view clashes and a further two to come on Monday Night Football.

Wolves take on Southampton and Burnley face Crystal Palace this evening as the gameweek comes to an end.

Tottenham sit top of the tree as the Christmas season approaches following an excellent victory over Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are keeping the pressure firmly applied on Jose Mourinho’s men as an injury-stricken Reds unit crushed Leicester on Sunday evening.

Arsenal succumbed to a goalless bore draw with Leeds, while Man Utd, Everton and West Ham recorded narrow wins over West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United.

In a positive move for football fans across the nation, pay per view games for one-off £14.95 fees per game have been officially scrapped.

Excess games not selected by Sky Sports or BT Sport will be shown across Sky, BT and Amazon Prime Video and occasional free-to-air Premier League games will be shown on BBC.

The wild results from recent weeks mean you’ll almost certainly be looking to our Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW10, and we’ll bring you all the updates you needs going into the weekend of games.

The initial 2020/21 Premier League fixture list has been pencilled in and we’ve got the full schedule below including all the TV details you could possibly need to watch all the action. Scroll down for the full Premier League fixtures list.

How to watch the Premier League on TV

We’ve rounded up the full list of broadcasters confirmed to be showing Premier League fixtures during 2020/21. We will add to this list if games are shared out further.

Sky Sports remains the home of Premier League football with 140 games to be shown live on their platforms across the span of the season, plus an additional six games in September.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

NOW TV is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. They offer every Sky Sports channel via one-off fees – either as a day pass (£9.99) or month pass (£33.99).

The service can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and games consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

BT Sport boast 58 live games in 2020/21 – plus an additional three in September – and will typically show their games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, while they will also show a full week of matches at some point during the campaign.

You can sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Premier League games on free to air TV

PPV football had made a return with fans being asked to pay a one-off fee per game to be screened live on Sky Sports Box Office or BT Sport Box Office, that’s on top of subscriptions being paid for by existing customers.

However, it was confirmed on 13th November that free-to-air games would return to our screens over the winter.

Keep checking out this page for the latest updates, and we’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of Premier League football on free-to-air TV.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday 21st November

Newcastle v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm) BT Sport 1

Tottenham v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v West Brom (8pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 22nd November

Fulham v Everton (12pm) BBC One

Sheffield United v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Leeds v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Leicester (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Monday 23rd November

Burnley v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Wolves v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Friday 27th November

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 28th November

Brighton v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Man City v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport 1

Everton v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Sunday 29th November

Southampton v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Arsenal v Wolves (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Monday 30th November

Leicester v Fulham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

West Ham v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Saturday 5th December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12th December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19th December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man City

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man City

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Brighton

Saturday 16th January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27th January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man City v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man City

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 3rd February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday 6th February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man City v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man City

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man City v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6th March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3rd April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st May

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8th May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th May

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th May

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd May

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man City v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.

Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played.

Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?

Not yet. The season will commence behind closed doors, but it could only be a few weeks into the restart when we see fans in stands once more.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a target date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of major sporting events.

Reports claim up to 30 percent of a stadium’s regular capacity could be used to ensure as many people as possible can attend without compromising safety.

A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by several thousand fans in a successful trial game which could pave the way for a steady return to normality.

Premier League 2020/21 results

Saturday 12th September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle

Sunday 13th September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester

Tottenham 0-1 Everton

Monday 14th September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

Saturday 19th September

Everton 5-2 West Brom

Leeds 4-3 Fulham

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

Sunday 20th September

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-3 Brighton

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Leicester 4-2 Burnley

Monday 21st September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-3 Man City

Saturday 26th September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea

Burnley 0-1 Southampton

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle

Man City 2-5 Leicester

West Ham 4-0 Wolves

Monday 28th September

Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Saturday 3rd October

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace

Everton 4-2 Brighton

Leeds 1-1 Man City

Newcastle 3-1 Burnley

Sunday 4th October

Leicester 0-3 West Ham

Southampton 2-0 West Brom

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Saturday 17th October

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd

Sunday 18th October

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-3 West Ham

Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa

Monday 19th October

West Brom 0-0 Burnley

Leeds 0-1 Wolves

Friday 23rd October

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds

Saturday 24th October

West Ham 1-1 Man City

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Sunday 25th October

Southampton 2-0 Everton

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester

Monday 26th October

Brighton 1-1 West Brom

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham

Friday 30th October

Wolves 2 v 0 Crystal Palace

Saturday 31st October

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton

Newcastle 2-1 Everton

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Monday 2nd November

Fulham 2-0 West Brom

Leeds 1-4 Leicester

Friday 6th November

Brighton 0-0 Burnley

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle

Saturday 7th November

Everton 1-3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United

West Ham 1-0 Fulham

Sunday 8th November

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham

Leicester 1-0 Wolves

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

