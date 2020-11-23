Partnered content with NOW TV
Premier League fixtures 2020/2021 on TV – Schedule, all channels, kick-off times, PPV games on box office
We've got all the details on the Premier League fixtures for 2020/2021, including how to watch every match live on TV in the UK.
Premier League fixtures piled up at the weekend with eight matches shown live on TV without pay per view clashes and a further two to come on Monday Night Football.
Wolves take on Southampton and Burnley face Crystal Palace this evening as the gameweek comes to an end.
Tottenham sit top of the tree as the Christmas season approaches following an excellent victory over Manchester City.
However, Liverpool are keeping the pressure firmly applied on Jose Mourinho’s men as an injury-stricken Reds unit crushed Leicester on Sunday evening.
Arsenal succumbed to a goalless bore draw with Leeds, while Man Utd, Everton and West Ham recorded narrow wins over West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United.
In a positive move for football fans across the nation, pay per view games for one-off £14.95 fees per game have been officially scrapped.
Excess games not selected by Sky Sports or BT Sport will be shown across Sky, BT and Amazon Prime Video and occasional free-to-air Premier League games will be shown on BBC.
The wild results from recent weeks mean you’ll almost certainly be looking to our Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of GW10, and we’ll bring you all the updates you needs going into the weekend of games.
The initial 2020/21 Premier League fixture list has been pencilled in and we’ve got the full schedule below including all the TV details you could possibly need to watch all the action. Scroll down for the full Premier League fixtures list.
How to watch the Premier League on TV
We’ve rounded up the full list of broadcasters confirmed to be showing Premier League fixtures during 2020/21. We will add to this list if games are shared out further.
Sky Sports remains the home of Premier League football with 140 games to be shown live on their platforms across the span of the season, plus an additional six games in September.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.
NOW TV is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. They offer every Sky Sports channel via one-off fees – either as a day pass (£9.99) or month pass (£33.99).
The service can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and games consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
BT Sport boast 58 live games in 2020/21 – plus an additional three in September – and will typically show their games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, while they will also show a full week of matches at some point during the campaign.
You can sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December.
You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.
Premier League games on free to air TV
PPV football had made a return with fans being asked to pay a one-off fee per game to be screened live on Sky Sports Box Office or BT Sport Box Office, that’s on top of subscriptions being paid for by existing customers.
However, it was confirmed on 13th November that free-to-air games would return to our screens over the winter.
Keep checking out this page for the latest updates, and we’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of Premier League football on free-to-air TV.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures
All UK time.
Saturday 21st November
Newcastle v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm) BT Sport 1
Tottenham v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v West Brom (8pm) BT Sport 1
Sunday 22nd November
Fulham v Everton (12pm) BBC One
Sheffield United v West Ham (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leeds v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Leicester (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Monday 23rd November
Burnley v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Wolves v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Friday 27th November
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 28th November
Brighton v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Man City v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport 1
Everton v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Brom v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Sunday 29th November
Southampton v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Wolves (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Monday 30th November
Leicester v Fulham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
West Ham v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Saturday 5th December
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 12th December
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday 15th December
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Fulham v Brighton
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Everton
Sheffield United v Man Utd
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday 16th December
Liverpool v Tottenham
Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19th December
Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Tottenham v Leicester
West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Tottenham
Monday 28th December
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Tottenham v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 2nd January
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Liverpool
Tottenham v Leeds
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12th January
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Fulham v Man Utd
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Newcastle
West Ham v West Brom
Wolves v Everton
Wednesday 13th January
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Brighton
Saturday 16th January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Tottenham
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday 26th January
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Aston Villa
Everton v Leicester
Man Utd v Sheffield United
West Brom v Man City
Wednesday 27th January
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Newcastle v Leeds
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v Liverpool
Saturday 30th January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Tottenham
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v Leeds
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday 2nd February
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Man City
Fulham v Leicester
Leeds v Everton
Man Utd v Southampton
Sheffield United v West Brom
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday 3rd February
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Tottenham v Chelsea
Saturday 6th February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 13th February
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester v Liverpool
Man City v Tottenham
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 20th February
Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Tottenham
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 27th February
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton
Saturday 6th March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday 13th March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20th March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3rd April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10th April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday 17th April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24th April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st May
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday 8th May
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11th May
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12th May
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday 15th May
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday 23rd May
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man City v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?
The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.
Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.
The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played.
Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?
Not yet. The season will commence behind closed doors, but it could only be a few weeks into the restart when we see fans in stands once more.
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a target date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of major sporting events.
Reports claim up to 30 percent of a stadium’s regular capacity could be used to ensure as many people as possible can attend without compromising safety.
A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by several thousand fans in a successful trial game which could pave the way for a steady return to normality.
Premier League 2020/21 results
Saturday 12th September
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle
Sunday 13th September
West Brom 0-3 Leicester
Tottenham 0-1 Everton
Monday 14th September
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea
Saturday 19th September
Everton 5-2 West Brom
Leeds 4-3 Fulham
Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Sunday 20th September
Southampton 2-5 Tottenham
Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
Leicester 4-2 Burnley
Monday 21st September
Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-3 Man City
Saturday 26th September
Brighton 2-3 Man Utd
Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton
West Brom 3-3 Chelsea
Burnley 0-1 Southampton
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds
Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle
Man City 2-5 Leicester
West Ham 4-0 Wolves
Monday 28th September
Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Saturday 3rd October
Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 4-2 Brighton
Leeds 1-1 Man City
Newcastle 3-1 Burnley
Sunday 4th October
Leicester 0-3 West Ham
Southampton 2-0 West Brom
Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-0 Fulham
Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham
Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool
Saturday 17th October
Everton 2-2 Liverpool
Chelsea 3-3 Southampton
Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd
Sunday 18th October
Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Tottenham 3-3 West Ham
Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa
Monday 19th October
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Leeds 0-1 Wolves
Friday 23rd October
Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds
Saturday 24th October
West Ham 1-1 Man City
Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United
Sunday 25th October
Southampton 2-0 Everton
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester
Monday 26th October
Brighton 1-1 West Brom
Burnley 0-1 Tottenham
Friday 30th October
Wolves 2 v 0 Crystal Palace
Saturday 31st October
Sheffield United 0-1 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
Sunday 1st November
Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton
Monday 2nd November
Fulham 2-0 West Brom
Leeds 1-4 Leicester
Friday 6th November
Brighton 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-0 Newcastle
Saturday 7th November
Everton 1-3 Man Utd
Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United
West Ham 1-0 Fulham
Sunday 8th November
West Brom 0-1 Tottenham
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa
Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.
