Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, quarter-final draw details and more

The Carabao Cup has gone into autumnal hibernation with the domestic cup competition not set to return until the week before Christmas.

Fans were treated to four consecutive weeks of midweek action with games nestled between the pauses in Premier League fixtures.

Reigning champions Manchester City continue to go strong but face a tricky test in the form of FA Cup holders Arsenal.

Everton host Manchester United in a tantalising clash, while two non-Premier League sides are still battling it out.

Stoke host Tottenham and Brentford face Newcastle after disposing of Aston Villa and Fulham respectively.

Every match of the second, third and fourth round involving a Premier League team that was not been picked up by Sky Sports was shown live on CarabaoCup.live for one-off £10 match passes, but it remains to be seen whether this will continue into the quarter-finals.

Numerous Carabao Cup fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the quarter-final draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV in UK

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch certain matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

CarabaoCup.live will show all games in the fourth round involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match.

How to watch Carabao Cup in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Carabao Cup fixtures – Quarter-finals

The fifth round draw has taken place with teams given ample time to prepare for the next batch of matches:

Week commencing 21st December 2020

Stoke City v Tottenham

Brentford v Newcastle

Arsenal v Man City

Everton v Man Utd

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup draw for the semi-finals will take place following the conclusion of the next round of matches.

In previous rounds, the last game of the batch would end at approximately 9:30pm, providing there were no penalties, and the draw would follow on from the final whistle. We’re awaiting official confirmation to be clear.

You will be able to tune in to watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Carabao Cup results

Fourth Round

Tuesday 29th September

Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win on penalties)

Wednesday 30th September

Newport 1-1 Newcastle (Newcastle win on penalties)

Burnley 0-3 Man City

Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

Everton 4-1 West Ham

Thursday 1st October

Brentford 3-0 Fulham

Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Arsenal win on penalties)

