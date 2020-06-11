Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Manchester United are on the war path as they return to Premier League action.

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men pieced together a string of confident victories – including a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City – in the weeks leading up to lockdown, and will be determined to pick up where they left off.

United sit in fifth spot, which may be enough for a Champions League place depending on what happens with City’s European ban appeal, but they’ll be desperate to secure a place on their own merit with fourth place, currently occupied by Chelsea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Man Utd fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Friday 19th June

Tottenham v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Man Utd v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Watch Man Utd on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Man Utd, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Man Utd kit 2019/20

United have gone back to basics with their brand new kit designed by Nike.

The black gradient lines are gone, replaced by a simple black trim and shield around the badge.

Check out the new Man Utd kit for 2019/20 here.

Man Utd transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Daniel James (Swansea City) – £18m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) – £50m

Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – £80m

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) – £49m

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) – Loan

OUT

Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain) – Free

James Wilson (Aberdeen) – Free

Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito) – Free

Kieran O’Hara (Burton) – Loan

Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham) – Free

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Loan

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – £80m

Chris Smalling (Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee

Matteo Darmian (Parma) – £2.2m

Ashley Young (Inter Milan) – £1.3m

Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) – Loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic) – Loan

Marcos Rojo (Estudiantes) – Loan

Joel Pereira (Hearts) – Loan

Man Utd stadium guide

Name: Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 1910

Advertisement

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards