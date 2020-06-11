Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Man Utd's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Manchester United are on the war path as they return to Premier League action.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men pieced together a string of confident victories – including a 2-0 triumph over Manchester City – in the weeks leading up to lockdown, and will be determined to pick up where they left off.
United sit in fifth spot, which may be enough for a Champions League place depending on what happens with City’s European ban appeal, but they’ll be desperate to secure a place on their own merit with fourth place, currently occupied by Chelsea.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Man Utd fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Friday 19th June
Tottenham v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Watch Man Utd on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Man Utd, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Man Utd kit 2019/20
United have gone back to basics with their brand new kit designed by Nike.
The black gradient lines are gone, replaced by a simple black trim and shield around the badge.
New signing, new kit.@AWBissaka in #MUFC colours ???? pic.twitter.com/ZxuWGSbY82
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019
Man Utd transfer news
IN
Daniel James (Swansea City) – £18m
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) – £50m
Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – £80m
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) – £49m
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) – Loan
OUT
Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain) – Free
James Wilson (Aberdeen) – Free
Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito) – Free
Kieran O’Hara (Burton) – Loan
Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham) – Free
Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Loan
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – £80m
Chris Smalling (Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee
Matteo Darmian (Parma) – £2.2m
Ashley Young (Inter Milan) – £1.3m
Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) – Loan
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham Athletic) – Loan
Marcos Rojo (Estudiantes) – Loan
Joel Pereira (Hearts) – Loan
Man Utd stadium guide
Name: Old Trafford
Capacity: 74,994
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards