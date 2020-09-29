Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, fourth round draw details and more

Carabao Cup fixtures return tonight with a tantalising showdown between Tottenham and Chelsea ready to kick-start the fourth round.

The domestic cup competition has taken up a semi-permanent slot during midweek so as to avoid clashing with Premier League fixtures.

There are still 13 Premier League teams going strong in the domestic cup competition, meaning a fixture pile-up is likely to affect several if they continue to pick up the wins.

Spurs are already engulfed in scheduling chaos having already played on Sunday and with a Europa League clash to engage in this Thursday.

Tottenham face Chelsea after being handed a bye due to a coronavirus outbreak at Leyton Orient.

Elsewhere, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield for the second time in a week after a Monday night Premier League clash.

It has been confirmed that every match of the fourth round involving a Premier League team that has not been picked up by Sky Sports will be shown live on CarabaoCup.live for one-off £10 match passes.

Numerous Carabao Cup fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV in UK

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch certain matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

CarabaoCup.live will show all games in the second, third and fourth rounds involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match.

How to watch Carabao Cup in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Carabao Cup fixtures – Fourth Round

The fourth round draw has taken place with teams given a short time to prepare for the next batch of matches:

Tuesday 29th September

Tottenham v Chelsea (7:45pm)

Wednesday 30th September

Newport v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Burnley v Man City (7pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (7:45pm)

Everton v West Ham (7:45pm)

Thursday 1st October

Brentford v Fulham (5:30pm)

Aston Villa v Stoke (7pm)

Liverpool v Arsenal (7:45pm)

Carabao Cup results

Third Round

Tuesday 22nd September

Leyton Orient P-P Tottenham

West Brom 2-2 Brentford (Brentford win on penalties)

Newport County 3-1 Watford

West Ham 1-5 Hull

Luton 0-3 Man Utd

Wednesday 23rd September

Stoke 1-0 Gillingham

Fulham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall 0-2 Burnley

Preston 0-2 Brighton

Fleetwood 2-5 Everton

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle

Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

Thursday 24th September

Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool

Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth

