Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full TV schedule by channel, kick-off times, start and end dates

The 2020/21 Premier League season is nearly upon us as players return to pre-season training following a very short summer holiday.

Advertisement

Matches are scheduled to get underway on Saturday 12th September and there are some tantalising early fixtures already in place.

Defending champions Liverpool begin the new campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds, who are keen to splash the cash on new signings this summer.

Arsenal will hope the arrival of Willian from Chelsea can inspire can successful start to the season when they face Fulham, while Tottenham must knuckle down to a clash with Everton.

Manchester City’s summer acquisitions of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake for a combined £61 million could dazzle from the off when they take on Aston Villa, Wolves and Leicester in the opening throes of the campaign.

Ake is so far the most expensive Premier League transfer of the summer but that record could be smashed if City’s rivals Manchester United have their say before deadline day.

The Red Devils also have a relatively straightforward start to the season with clashes against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton before the end of September.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still working on transfer deals as opening day draws worryingly nearer.

As usual there are four Champions League places up for grabs this season but the real drama could come at the bottom of the table as teams look to swiftly recover from last term’s rejigged schedule to hit the ground running this September.

After playing Liverpool, Leeds are thrown into a clash against fellow promoted side Fulham, which could already be described as the cliched relegation six-pointer.

West Brom – the early favourites for relegation back to the Championship – will hope to claim some early points against Leicester and Everton before welcoming Chelsea to The Hawthorns in late September.

Aston Villa narrowly survived the drop last season and won’t want to flirt with relegation again, while Crystal Palace fans may be nervous heading into the new term after a disastrous run of form during the summer months.

Despite Liverpool’s title success last term it is City who are currently favourites to win the 2020/21 crown, while Chelsea are also tipped to do well under boss Frank Lampard.

The initial 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been released and we’ve got the full fixture list below.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?

The Premier League 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 12th September, just seven weeks after the conclusion of the current campaign.

The opening game may be played on Friday 11th September, depending on the TV schedule, with an individual Friday game tasked with kick-starting last season.

It remains to be seen how many games will be shown live on TV, but we’ll have you covered with the full array of details once confirmed.

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?

This is where things become complicated. Well, even more so than trying to start a domestic football season in September.

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.

An already-cramped schedule, complained about by managers and players alike during regular seasons, is about to get a whole lot more intense.

Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May.

This is to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played. Matches must draw to a close before international stars are called away by their nations to engage in continental competition.

Anybody expecting football to return to normal in 2020/21 may be disappointed given the incredible logistics required to fit every competition into the time constraints.

Let’s not even get started on the 2022 Qatar World Cup being hosted in November/December in less than 18 months time.

Which TV channels will Premier League games be on?

Games will be shared out among the regular broadcasters as per the TV deal with not every game to be broadcast live in the UK, unlike the first part of lockdown.

Sky Sports will take the lion’s share of coverage once again with several matches per week.

It remains to be seen whether they will make any games available on free-to-air channel Pick TV, a firm fan favourite from lockdown.

BT Sport have taken up a weekly slot to show games, while they will also show a full week of matches at some point during the campaign.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December, though it’s unconfirmed whether they will received any additional matches.

How many of the Premier League games are free to air?

BBC aired four Premier League games for the first time in history last season, drawing in record numbers of viewers.

It remains to be seen whether they will receive any games in 2020/21, with reports suggesting they won’t be.

This is a blow for fans hoping to catch the action on free-to-air TV.

Keep checking out this page for the latest updates, and we’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of Premier League football on free-to-air TV, if available.

Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?

Not yet. The season will commence behind closed doors, but it could only be a few weeks into the restart when we see fans in stands once more.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a target date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of major sporting events.

Reports claim up to 30 percent of a stadium’s regular capacity could be used to ensure as many people as possible can attend without compromising safety.

The Community Shield has been touted to be used as a trial event, though that remains to be confirmed.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time. Kick offs TBC

Saturday 12th September

Burnley v Man Utd (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3pm)

Fulham v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leeds (3pm)

Man City v Aston Villa (3pm)

Tottenham v Everton (3pm)

West Brom v Leicester (3pm)

West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Monday 14th September

Brighton v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Wolves

Saturday 19th September

Arsenal v West Ham (3pm)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (3pm)

Everton v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Fulham (3pm)

Leicester v Burnley (3pm)

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (3pm)

Southampton v Tottenham (3pm)

Wolves v Man City (3pm)

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (3pm)

Burnley v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm)

Fulham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Liverpool v Arsenal (3pm)

Man City v Leicester (3pm)

Sheffield United v Leeds (3pm)

Tottenham v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Chelsea (3pm)

West Ham v Wolves (3pm)

Saturday 3rd October

Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Everton v Brighton (3pm)

Leeds v Man City (3pm)

Leicester v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v West Brom (3pm)

Wolves v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 17th October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3pm)

Leeds v Wolves (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man City v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)

Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)

West Brom v Burnley (3pm)

Saturday 24th October

Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)

Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)

Brighton v West Brom (3pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)

Southampton v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Man City (3pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 31st October

Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)

Fulham v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Leicester (3pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Everton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Man City (3pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 7th November

Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)

Brighton v Burnley (3pm)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)

Everton v Man Utd (3pm)

Leicester v Wolves (3pm)

Man City v Liverpool (3pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)

West Ham v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 21st November

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Everton (3pm)

Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)

Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)

Tottenham v Man City (3pm)

Wolves v Southampton (3pm)

Saturday 28th November

Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)

Everton v Leeds (3pm)

Leicester v Fulham (3pm)

Man City v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)

West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Saturday 5th December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12th December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19th December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man City

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man City

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Brighton

Saturday 16th January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27th January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man City v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man City

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 3rd February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday 6th February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man City v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man City

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man City v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6th March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3rd April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st May

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8th May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th May

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th May

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd May

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man City v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

Who is promoted this season?

Leeds United’s return to the Premier League may be the story of the season come the opening day as they kick-start their first top division campaign in 16 years.

West Brom joined them in the promotion spots and will make a return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

Fulham beat west London rivals Brentford in a play-off showdown at Wembley to secure the final spot in the top flight.

Who was relegated last season?

Norwich finished stone-cold last in the Premier League last time after failing to find a rhythm with Daniel Farke’s attacking philosophy.

Bournemouth was relegated on the final day and subsequently parted ways with long-serving iconic coach Eddie Howe.

Watford made up the bottom three after sacking Nigel Pearson with two games to go and losing both, to Man City and Arsenal.

Check out the full list of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.