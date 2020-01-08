Tennis on TV: ATP and WTA tour calendars – how to watch and stream live

There’s a stacked calendar year ahead for tennis stars of the men’s and women’s game.

Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are all back for 2020 and will be hunting further glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch tennis on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to see every game, set and match live…

Tennis on TV – ATP Tour calendar 2020

Majors are in bold. Broadcaster or streaming service (in brackets)

January

3rd – ATP Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

6th – Qatar Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – Adelaide International (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – ASB Classic (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Australian Open (Eurosport)

February

3rd – Cordoba Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

3rd – Open Sud de France (Amazon / Tennis TV)

3rd – Tata Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Argentina Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – New York Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Rio Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Delray Beach Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Open 13 Provence (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – Abierto Mexicano (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – Brasil Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

March

6th – Davis Cup Qualifiers (Eurosport)

12th – PNB Paribas Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Miami Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

April

6th – US Men’s Clay Court Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

6th – Grand Prix Hassan II (Amazon / Tennis TV)

12th – Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Hungarian Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

27th – Estoril Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

27th – BMW Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

May

3rd – Mutua Madrid Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Lyon Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Geneva Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

24th – French Open (Eurosport / ITV)

June

8th – Libema Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

8th – Mercedes Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

15th – Gerry Weber Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

15th – Queen’s Club Championships (Amazon / BBC / Tennis TV)

22nd – Nature Valley International – Eastbourne (Amazon / Tennis TV)

22nd – Mallorca Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC / Eurosport)

July

13th – Swedish Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – Hamburg European Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

13th – Hall of Fame Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

17th – Davis Cup Group I & II (Eurosport)

20th – Abierto de Tenis Mifel (Amazon / Tennis TV)

20th – Croatia Open (Amazon)

20th – Swiss Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Atlanta Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Generali Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

27th – Olympic Games (BBC / Eurosport)

August

3rd – Citi Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Rogers Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

16th – Western & Southern Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

23rd – Winston-Salem Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

31st – US Open (Amazon)

September

18th – Davis Cup Groups I & II (Eurosport)

21st – Moselle Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

21st – St. Petersburg Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

25th – Laver Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

28th – Zhuhaio Championships (Amazon / Tennis TV)

28th – Chengdu Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

28th – Sofia Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

October

5th – China Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

5th – Japan Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

11th – Shanghai Masters (Amazon / Tennis TV)

19th – European Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

19th – Kremlin Cup (Amazon / Tennis TV)

19th – Stockholm Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

26th – Erste Bank Open (Amazon / Tennis TV)

26th – Swiss Indoors Basel (Amazon / Tennis TV)

November

2nd – Rolex Paris Masters (Amazon / Tennis TV)

10th – Next Gen ATP Finals (Amazon / Tennis TV)

15th – Nitto ATP Finals (Amazon / Tennis TV / BBC)

23rd – Davis Cup Finals (Eurosport)

Tennis on TV – WTA Tour calendar 2020

Majors in bold

January

6th – Brisbane International (Amazon)

6th – Shenzhen Open (Amazon)

6th – ASB Classic (Amazon)

13th – Adelaide International (Amazon)

13th – Hobart International (Amazon)

20th – Australian Open (Eurosport)

February

3rd – Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers (Amazon)

10th – St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy (Amazon)

10th – Thailand Open (Amazon)

17th – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Amazon)

17th – Hungarian Ladies Open (Amazon)

24th – Abierto Mexicano (Amazon)

24th – Qatar Total Open 2020 (Amazon)

March

2nd – Lyon Open (Amazon)

2nd – Abierto GNP Seguros (Amazon)

9th – BNP Paribas Open (Amazon)

23rd – Miami Open (Amazon)

April

6th – Volvo Car Open (Amazon)

6th – Claro Open Colsanitas (Amazon)

13th – Fed Cup by BNP Paribas (Amazon)

20th – Samsung Open (Amazon)

20th – Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Amazon)

27th – J&T Banka Prague Open (Amazon)

27th – Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse (Amazon)

May

4th – Mutua Madrid Open (Amazon)

11th – Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Amazon)

18th – Internationaux de Strasbourg (Amazon)

24th – French Open (Eurosport / ITV)

June

8th – Nature Valley Open – Nottingham (Amazon)

8th – Libema Open (Amazon)

15th – Grass Court Championships (Amazon)

15th – Nature Valley Classic – Birmingham (Amazon)

22nd – Nature Valley International – Eastbourne (Amazon / BBC)

22nd – Bad Homburg Open (Amazon)

29th – Wimbledon (BBC / Eurosport)

July

13th – Bucharest Open (Amazon)

13th – Ladies Open Lausanne (Amazon)

20th – Baltic Open (Amazon)

20th – Palermo Ladies Open (Amazon)

29th – Olympic Games (BBC / Eurosport)

August

3rd – Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (Amazon)

3rd – Citi Open (Amazon)

10th – Rogers Cup (Amazon)

17th – Western & Southern Open (Amazon)

24th – Albany Open (Amazon)

31st – US Open (Amazon)

September

14th – Zhengzhou Open (Amazon)

14th – Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open (Amazon)

14th – Jiangxi Open (Amazon)

21st – Toray Pan Pacific Open (Amazon)

21st – Guangzhou Open (Amazon)

21st – Korea Open (Amazon)

28th – Wuhan Open (Amazon)

October

5th – China Open (Amazon)

12th – Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2020 (Amazon)

12th – Tianjin Open (Amazon)

19th – VTB Kremlin Cup (Amazon)

19th – BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open (Amazon)

November

2nd – Shiseido WTA Finals (Amazon)