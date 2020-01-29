Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris actor hints there could be more murders in the village – ‘A lot of people should watch their backs’

Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris actor hints there could be more murders in the village – ‘A lot of people should watch their backs’

There's trouble ahead for the Emmerdale residents...

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 28th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8722 Wednesday 5th February 2020 What is Pierce [JONATHAN WRATHER] up to outside Home Farm? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale bad boy Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is back in the village and already he’s murdered Graham (Andrew Scarborough) and has been stalking Rhona (Zoe Henry) – a very busy man, clearly.

Advertisement

But it seems his time in the Yorkshire Dales could go from bad to worse, according to actor Jonathan.

RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with him at The National Television Awards 2020 following Emmerdale‘s win for Best Serial Drama for the fourth year in a row.

Speaking alongside Matthew Wolfenden, the Pierce actor said of the award: “I’ve been back for five seconds, so I feel like a bit of an imposter!”

Matthew added: “It’s incredible, honestly, four years in a row for a continuing drama is amazing and we’re so, so, so proud of the show. There’s not enough words to describe how proud we are of it.”

Speaking more about his return, Jonathan said: “I’ve had a lovely time, it’s been wonderful so far and I’m really, really enjoying it.”

When pressed to give more information about Pierce’s upcoming storyline, Jonathan remained tight-lipped but did let out a pretty big tease.

He hinted: “I think a lot of people should be watching their backs, I think, you never know when Pierce is around.

“He feels like a victim of circumstance, he’s got something to prove. I’ll tell you what happens is something everyone is least expecting – it’s one of those watch this space moments.”

But is Rhona in danger? Jonathan teased: “Kind of, could be! But not just Rhona…”

Advertisement

With anyone and everyone a potential victim when Pierce is around, Emmerdale residents should certainly beware of the murderer.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 28th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 28th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8722 Wednesday 5th February 2020 What is Pierce [JONATHAN WRATHER] up to outside Home Farm? Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Mark Charnock poses in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emmerdale’s Marlon will “break” in prison – “It’s the beginning of a very dark road”

Ant and Dec at 2020 NTAs

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full

eastenders mick carter linda carter

Danny Dyer says EastEnders character who dies on 35th anniversary was “a real shock”

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 as it happened Red carpet, winners and more