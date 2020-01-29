Emmerdale’s Pierce Harris actor hints there could be more murders in the village – ‘A lot of people should watch their backs’

Emmerdale bad boy Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is back in the village and already he’s murdered Graham (Andrew Scarborough) and has been stalking Rhona (Zoe Henry) – a very busy man, clearly.

Advertisement

But it seems his time in the Yorkshire Dales could go from bad to worse, according to actor Jonathan.

RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with him at The National Television Awards 2020 following Emmerdale‘s win for Best Serial Drama for the fourth year in a row.

Speaking alongside Matthew Wolfenden, the Pierce actor said of the award: “I’ve been back for five seconds, so I feel like a bit of an imposter!”

Matthew added: “It’s incredible, honestly, four years in a row for a continuing drama is amazing and we’re so, so, so proud of the show. There’s not enough words to describe how proud we are of it.”

Speaking more about his return, Jonathan said: “I’ve had a lovely time, it’s been wonderful so far and I’m really, really enjoying it.”

When pressed to give more information about Pierce’s upcoming storyline, Jonathan remained tight-lipped but did let out a pretty big tease.

He hinted: “I think a lot of people should be watching their backs, I think, you never know when Pierce is around.

“He feels like a victim of circumstance, he’s got something to prove. I’ll tell you what happens is something everyone is least expecting – it’s one of those watch this space moments.”

But is Rhona in danger? Jonathan teased: “Kind of, could be! But not just Rhona…”

Advertisement

With anyone and everyone a potential victim when Pierce is around, Emmerdale residents should certainly beware of the murderer.