But how long will terrifying Pierce be around for?

Actor Jonathan recently spoke to press including RadioTimes.com and spilled on the upcoming plans for Pierce, suggesting his time back on Emmerdale does have an end date.

He revealed: "I can't say much... he's arrived and we know what he's done. He will be around for a little bit.

"I can't say what he goes on to do but there's very exciting stuff to come - it's not what you expect.

"It's a curveball and it's interesting - the storytelling is great and the writers are great. I am fortunate to be involved in this."

What's more, Jonathan shed a bit of light as to why Pierce is back in Emmerdale village, and more importantly, why he clubbed Graham over the head.

"He wants to rescue Rhona," Jonathan explained. "He knows he has been a violent man, coercive, abusive on an emotional level, but he can see Graham is a danger to Rhona.

"He reads these characters well from experience including from in prison. He wants to save Rhona for a very poor decision, like she did with him. He's on a moral crusade - he's her so-called knight in shining armour."

But will Rhona see it that way? Upcoming spoiler pictures suggest she could be in danger from Graham's killer.

She is warned not to dig too deep for clues on who killed Graham, but does anyone else in the village know Pierce is back?

