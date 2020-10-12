The Mandalorian release schedule – when does season 2 come to Disney Plus UK?

Star Wars fans are excited to return to a galaxy far, far away at the end of the month, as the second season of The Mandalorian finally arrives on Disney Plus.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as a mysterious bounty hunter who takes a Force-sensitive infant under his wing (which the internet has affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda).

As was the case with season one, viewers won’t be able to binge watch the entire thing in one sitting, as Disney will be dropping only one episode per week over a period of roughly two months.

This is a slight variation on the release pattern of the first season, which dropped two episodes on its first week in a bid to win subscribers to the then-newly launched streaming service.

Read on for all you need to know about The Mandalorian season two schedule. Not got Disney Plus UK yet? Sign up for £59.99 a year or £5.99 monthly.

When does The Mandalorian season 2 air?

The Mandalorian season two begins on Friday 30th October, with weekly episodes released on every Friday thereafter.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, it’s worth checking out the first-look season two trailer below:

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: Friday 6th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: Friday 4th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: Friday 11th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 (finale): Friday, 18th December

Each episode of The Mandalorian season two will have a subtitle, just as the first batch did, but they have not been announced just yet in an effort to keep story details firmly under wraps.

That said, we do know that the upcoming episodes have some big character returns in store, from Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ashoka Tano to Temeura Morrison’s expected reprisal of Boba Fett.

Showrunner Jon Favreau remains the key driving force behind this sci-fi epic, writing the majority of season two and taking on directing duties for the premiere.

Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa also return to put their stamp on the Star Wars universe, while directors Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) join the team.

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

It’s yet to be confirmed exactly what time The Mandalorian season two episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus, but we can deduce a likely scenario based on recent release patterns.

In the US, The Mandalorian season one episodes dropped shortly after midnight on Thursdays in the Pacific Timezone, allowing diehard fans to watch in the early hours of Friday morning.

Based on this past strategy, RadioTimes.com predicts that The Mandalorian season two premiere will be available to stream shortly after 12:01am on Friday 30th October.

This would be a variation from rival streaming service Netflix, which generally releases its original shows in full at around 8am on the day of release.

