Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 release date – all new six cases and latest news

Calling all internet sleuths: Unsolved Mysteries is returning for six new cases. And they’re set to be even more perplexing than before.

As previously teased by executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer, viewers can expect ghost story and two mysteries based outside of the US among the second volume of enigmas.

Thanks to a new trailer, we also know the episode titles: Stolen Kids, Lady in the Lake, Washington Insider Murder, Tsunami Spirits and Death Row Fugitive. Although the small preview of the show didn’t reveal much about each case, RadioTimes.com has unearthed extensive details about what mysteries will be uncovered in each episode (see below).

So, what exactly do these cases entail? How can you help solve them? And when will the episodes be released? Here’s everything you need to know about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2.

When is Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 released on Netflix?

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 will be released on Monday 19th October 2020 on Netflix.

The show’s second Netflix volume will feature six new episodes.

What are the new six cases in Volume 2?

Although the new trailer gives away the title of each episode, it doesn’t reveal much information about each specific case. However, with its own sleuthing, RadioTimes.com has been able to unearth some intriguing details what to expect…

Washington Insider Murder

RadioTimes.com understands this episode will delve into the strange case of John P Wheeler III. Also known as Jack Wheeler, his body was found on 30th December 2010 in the Cherry Island Landfill, Delaware.

A chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Wheeler was apparently killed by a “blunt force trauma,” according to the Delaware state medical examiner’s office. Not only is it unclear what exactly caused this injury, but the reasons behind Wheeler’s erratic behaviour days before his body was found remain elusive.

The 66-year-old was spotted on 29th December 2010 apparently disoriented and wearing a black suit only one shoe, according to The Washington Post. He was seemingly trying to gain access to a garage, claiming he needed to pay a parking fee (however, his car was in a different garage at the time). Wheeler also claimed his briefcase had been stolen.

On the same day, Wheeler approached a pharmacist in the area, asking for a ride to Wilmington, Delaware.

On the 30th December, when Wheeler was last sighted alive, he was seen wandering outside several office buildings looking “confused and disoriented” at 8.30pm. 14 hours later, his body was found.

How did Wheeler die? And what caused his strange behaviour?

Death in Oslo

RadioTimes.com understands this episode will explore a murder seemingly carried out at the Plaza Hotel in Oslo, Norway.

A luxury hotel with 37 floors, it’s known for the mysterious murder of an unidentified woman found in 1995. Checking in under the name Jennifer Fergate, her death was officially ruled as a suicide, with the woman discovered holding a Browning 9mm pistol.

However, according to Norweigan paper Verdens Gang, soon details about the case became more intriguing. Firstly, no gunshot residue or blood was found on her hands, indicating she didn’t fire the pistol. Secondly, the serial number of the gun was removed and no fingerprints were found on the weapon. All labels were also removed from her clothes.

It’s not clear if the woman was actually called Jennifer Fergate either, with no ID or passport found with the body. Although the case was publicised at the time, the body has never been identified.

Stolen Kids

According to information seen by RadioTimes.com, this episode will investigate the disappearance of Christopher Dansby, who was last seen in a New York City playground on 18th May 1989.

According to the Charley Project, which publicises cold cases of missing people, two-year-old Christopher had been with his mother in the playground on the day of his disappearance. Needing to pick up food at a nearby store, and not having a pram with her, she left Christopher with relatives at the park. When returning half an hour later, her son was missing.

Where did Christopher go? Her relatives said he had disappeared while playing with a red ball (a toy the boy did not own).

Intriguingly, a seven-year-old boy allegedly witnessed Christopher walking up a nearby street later in the day, accompanied by an unidentified man.

Lady in the Lake

RadioTimes.com understands this episode will follow the case of JoAnn Matouk Romain. The mother disappeared after attending church in Michigan, US, in January 2010.

Her body was eventually found 70 days later floating in the icy Detroit River, 30 miles from the church.

Although the death was officially ruled as a suicide, the Detroit Free Press reports that JoAnn’s daughter Michelle disputes this. After hiring several private investigators and pathologists, Michelle says several findings emerged that should open up the case.

She alleges that not only was the river’s current not strong enough to transport her mother’s body 30 miles, but that her private pathologists found JoAnn died from a “dry drowning”. This means there was no water in her lungs when her body was found, indicating her breathing was affected before she entered the water.

An autopsy commissioned by Michelle also found bruises on her mother’s body, indicating a struggle before JoAnn’s death.

Death Row Fugitive

RadioTimes.com understands this Unsolved Mysteries instalment will tell the tale of Lester Eubanks.

In 1965, Eubanks was convicted of murdering 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener. Although serving time on death row for several years, he escaped police custody in 1975 and has been on the run ever since.

Tsunami Spirits

As hinted at in the series trailer, Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 will delve into alleged ghost sightings in Ishinomaki, Japan following a devastating tsunami in 2011.

RadioTimes.com has learned the episode will discuss exorcist Kansho Aizawa, who has reportedly seen undead spirits in the area. Aizawa has featured in many recent documentaries, including the paranormal film The Spiritual Idol (2019).

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 trailer

On Thursday 8th October, Netflix released a first glimpse of the new episodes. Among the anguished voiceovers, the new footage hints at a mysterious murder in Olso, a chilling Japanese ghost story and body being recovered from a landfill site.

The sneak peek ends with one voice ominously telling the audience, “Somebody out there knows something”.

How can viewers help?

Viewers of Unsolved Mysteries can send a tip to the show’s producers via the Unsolved Mysteries website.

Will there be a host for Volume 2?

No, just like Volume 1, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries will not feature a host.

This differs from older episodes of the documentary, which was notably fronted by the late Robert Stack.

