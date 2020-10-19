In CCTV footage taken from a parking garage in Wilmington, Delaware two days before the 66-year-old was found dead, a seemingly disorientated Wheeler is seen wandering up and down a hallway whilst carrying one ripped shoe.

According to The Washington Post, Wheeler told the parking attendant that he just wanted to warm up before paying his parking fee, that his briefcase had been stolen and that he was not intoxicated before attempting to access the car park on foot – however, police later discovered that his car was parked in a different garage.

The video, which features in the episode of Unsolved Mysteries, shows Wheeler walking off into another hallway of the carpark, shutting a door and waving his arms in the air before stepping into a lift.

Iman Goldsborough, a parking-lot attendant who spoke to Wheeler on 29th December, said of the encounter :"I knew something wasn't right, but I never thought it would end up like this."

The US military expert was found dead two days later, with the state medical examiner's office recorded the cause of death as assault and blunt force trauma.

Wheeler was last seen on 29th December, when he asked pharmacist Murali Gouro in New Castle for a lift to Wilmington. According to Associated Press (via Fox News), Gouro said that Wheeler looked upset and that he offered to all him a cab, but the former presidential aide refused and left.

