The Mandalorian release schedule – when does season 2 come to Disney Plus UK?

Excited to see The Mandalorian season two? Well, we have good news – while the UK had to wait a few months to watch season one, season two will be available instantaneously around the world. Hooray!

Unlike other Disney+ originals (or programmes on streaming rivals like Netflix) The Mandalorian season two won’t be released all at once, with fans having to wait a week between episodes.

But never fear – if you’re wondering when and how to access the Mandalorian season two when it arrives, we’ve got you sorted. Check out the weekly release schedule (with new episodes released every Friday) below.

Note: these release dates are currently estimates, and may be subject to change if The Mandalorian’s release pattern shifts.

When does The Mandalorian season 2 air?

The Mandalorian season two begins on Friday 30th October, with weekly episodes released on every Friday thereafter.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, it’s worth checking out the first-look season two trailer.

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1: Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: Friday 6th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: Friday 4th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: Friday 11th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 (finale): Friday, 18th December

While the episode titles are as-yet-unknown, we do know that showrunner Jon Favreau will be directing episode one, while The Clone Wars veteran Dave Filoni is set to helm episode five.

All episodes are written by Favreau except episode five, which Filoni wrote and directed, and episode seven which was penned by Rick Famuyiwa (who may also direct that episode).

Other directors in the series include Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez and Carl Weathers.

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

While this has yet to be announced, we can probably expect the new episodes of The Mandalorian at some point after 8:00AM on the day it’s released based on past experience.

It’s currently unknown whether the episodes will be released simultaneously in the US and internationally (including the UK) but it’s unlikely that there’ll be a significant delay.

