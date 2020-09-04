Lucifer season 5 schedule – when will part 2 be released?

Lucifer season five is reportedly resuming production later this month, giving fans a better idea of when the fantasy drama will return to Netflix.

The popular series, which stars Tom Ellis as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar, was forced to halt production on the second half of season five back in March as COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world.

However, according to TV Line, the series will resume production towards the end of September, allowing it to finally finish the season five finale and commence work on the recently confirmed Lucifer season six.

Ellis had previously said that the final episode of Lucifer season five part two finale was 60 per cent shot, suggesting that it wouldn’t take long to finish off in ordinary times.

But of course, these past few months have been anything but ordinary, with the former Miranda star admitting that social distancing guidelines will make work on Lucifer more “challenging”.

Here’s everything we know so far about when we can expect the next batch.

When is Lucifer season 5, part 2 released on Netflix?

While there’s no confirmed release date for Lucifer season five part two just yet, we now have a better idea of when the show will finally return to set.

TV Line reports the show is scheduled to resume production on Thursday 24th September, with the priority being to finish the season five finale, before moving on to commence work on the upcoming sixth (and final) season.

Tom Ellis had previously told Collider that the season five part two finale should take only “five or six days” to finish, at which point it simply needs to be edited together and added to the footage already shot.

Ellis went on to speculate on a release date, during an interview with Pilot TV podcast: “Hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

If all goes to plan, RadioTimes.com predicts Lucifer season five part two will be released in January 2021, allowing plenty of time for the show to be polished up.

But, further delays are possible, especially given that Los Angeles has been one of the hardest hit cities in the United States, while the state of California continues reporting thousands of new cases every day.

How will coronavirus affect Lucifer?

The team behind Lucifer will have to adapt some of its working practices to operate in a post-COVID world, according to series star Tom Ellis.

Speaking to DA MAN Magazine about returning to work on the show, he said: “It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We’ve had to find a way to stay safe whilst remaining productive.

“Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute tweaks in small, confined spaces.

“Now, with the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to do their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on effect to how much we can physically shoot in a day.”

With most of season five part two already filmed, production changes may not be too noticeable in the next batch of episodes, but one has to wonder whether season six could see less scenes featuring crowds and more outdoor locations.

In terms of upcoming storylines, co-showrunner Joe Henderson isn’t keen on incorporating coronavirus into their pre-planned Lucifer saga, as discussed in an interview with Variety.

“Pandemic-wise, we might make some passing references to it, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” he said. “We feel like that’s hopefully something that will be gone by then.”

