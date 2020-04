When is Too Hot to Handle on? Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new dating show

Get ready for sun, sea, singletons and no sex – because that’s exactly what’s off the menu in Netflix’s brand new dating show, Too Hot to Handle.

Advertisement

This Spring, the streaming site will be serving up another juicy dating show, with a twist.

So if you loved Love Is Blind, and Back With The Ex, sounds like this might be the show to keep you busy during self isolation.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Too Hot to Handle?

Think Love Island, but without the freedom of doing bits in the Hideaway or anywhere in fact.

In this show, ten young, hot singles from around the world come together and meet on a paradise island, where they’ll get to enjoy the holiday of their dreams and get to know each other on another level.

But there’s just one little thing – they’re not allowed to touch each other!

The aim of this dating show is for singletons to form deeper connections with each other without getting physical.

Initially, there will be $100,000 up for grabs for those who can keep their hands off each other the longest, however, if anyone slips up, this cash prize will go down, which could mean winner(s) could walk away with absolutely nothing.

The official synopsis reads: “10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives— but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

When is it on?

Viewers won’t have to wait too long, as season one of the dating series will be available to stream on Netflix from April 17th from 8am.

Who’s in the cast of Too Hot to Handle?

There’s 10 singletons making their way to the retreat, but who are they?

Meet your cast of Too Hot to Handle below…

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca comes from Canada and is a travel influencer who previously dated DJ Diplo.

Harry

Age: 21

Australian Harry classes himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, but give him a couple of drinks and he’s a disco queen.

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey’s Sharron claims he’s a 10 out of 10 and was once crowned Mr Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he has trouble settling down but will that change at the retreat?

David

Age: 28

Londoner David has the brains and the brawn as he is an ex semi-pro rugby player with a first-class degree in engineering. Will he manage to connect in the retreat?

Matthew

Age: 29

Confident Matthew is a deep thinker who loves to skinny dip, but will any of the girls catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz is the alpha-male who always gets what he wants, but is the Too Hot to Handle prize out of his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda is bored of the dating scene and wants something different – which is definitely what she’s going to get with Too Hot to Handle!

Nicole

Age: 23

Irish Nicole isn’t afraid to speak her mind and will no doubt ruffle a few feathers on the retreat. Will she be able to learn some lessons and find the man of her dreams?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida business student Haley has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that she still doesn’t know what it says and is open to getting to know the boys and and the girls – but will she find the one?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex has no problem attracting the men of her dreams, but keeping them is another thing. Can settle down with but can she learn the error of her ways and pick the right man instead of the wrong one?

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it shows all of the drama we can expect over the next coming weeks from the Netflix reality programme.

You can see it here.

What to expect?

In the past couple of months, Netflix have been serving up some really, juicy dating series that we just can’t seem to get enough of.

And if Too Hot To Handle is anything like these, viewers are in for a real treat.

Love Is Blind dropped on the streaming service on February 13th, and the entire world went crazy for the show, which saw couples dating in pods and getting engaged without even seeing each other in the flesh.

Likewise, Back With The Ex had everyone wondering whether the couples were still together after reuniting on the show.

While we love a good dating series like Love Island which takes us through all the steps pretty slowly, we can’t help but love an odd concept, which just so happens to work.

These dating series show us the attraction of dating with a difference. From 90 Day Fiance, to Love After Lockup, the weirder the better!

Advertisement

Too Hot To Handle is airs from April 17th on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.