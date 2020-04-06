The Mandalorian release schedule – what time does episode 5 air on Disney Plus UK?

Watching The Mandalorian on Disney Plus UK? If you’re looking for episode five then hold fire – it’s not out yet, but you don’t have long to wait.

The Mandalorian release schedule is different from the other Disney Plus UK originals because of its weekly schedule.

But never fear – we have the dates for when new episode will drop, as well as the time it should be on Disney Plus UK. Keep reading for when The Mandalorian episode 5 airs and the full release schedule for The Mandalorian season one.

When does The Mandalorian episode 4 air?

The Mandalorian episode 5 release date is Friday, 10th April. Disney Plus tends to release new episodes at 8am GMT – similar to the Netflix schedule – but this could vary slightly.

So far The Mandalorian’s first four episodes are available to watch on Disney Plus UK. If you watch those now just tap the watchlist button and you’ll also get a reminder when the new episodes arrive.

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian episode 1 and 2: Tuesday, 24th March

The Mandalorian episode 3: Friday, 27th March

The Mandalorian episode 4: Friday, 3rd April

The Mandalorian episode 5: Friday, 10th April

The Mandalorian episode 6: Friday, 17th April

The Mandalorian episode 7: Friday, 24th April

The Mandalorian episode 8 (finale): Friday, 1st May

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

This is never the exact same time, but expect the episode to be there after 8am. The US followed this schedule so we expect something similar in the UK.

