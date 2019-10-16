When is Netflix’s Eurovision coming out?

Will Ferrell will co-write and star in a comedy film for Netflix set during the annual Eurovision Song Contest from the director of Wedding Crashers.

Yep, this is actually a thing that’s happening. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision.

When will Eurovision be released on Netflix?

No word yet. If filming has only just begun, we probably won’t see it until late 2020, which would be quite a while after the next Eurovision Song Contest.

What is Eurovision about?

The story revolves around Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit being given the chance to represent their country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Set in 1972 (which was actually 16 years before Iceland first competed in the competition), it’s a comedy written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele. This is interesting as Ferrell has only really written a few things: Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and the Anchorman films. So, this film might be quite wacky, but until we see a trailer, we won’t have a good idea of what it will be like.

Who will star in Eurovision?

Eurovision has a pretty decent cast including Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong) and Rachel McAdams (Sigrit Ericksdottir) playing Iceland’s entry in the song contest. They’re joined by Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.

Where will Eurovision be filmed?

Ferrell and McAdams recently started filming in Edinburgh (which once hosted Eurovision in 1972). Iceland is also expected to feature as a location.

When will we see a trailer?

It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that a trailer (if just a quick teaser) will be released in close proximity of Eurovision 2020 (which is to be hosted in Rotterdam, Netherlands).

Eurovision will be released on Netflix in 2020.