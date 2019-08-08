Get the latest Netflix TV and movie recommendations, news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Also set to star in the film directed by Wedding Crashers’ David Dobkin is Rachel McAdams. She takes the role of Sigrit Ericksdottir, a musician that enters the contest with Ferrell. Here's hoping the pair will be as brilliantly strange as Iceland's last Eurovision entry, anti-capitalist bondage art performers Hatari.

Interestingly, Ferrell has been a big fan of the song contest since he was introduced to the competition by his wife, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin. He has even attended the contest, getting spotted during the 2018 finals at Lisbon.

Ferrell will write the film with Andrew Steele, an old colleague from his Saturday Night Live days, with Anchorman and Step Brothers collaborator Adam McKay set to executive produce.

Netflix haven’t set a release date, but chances are Eurovision will hit screens close to the time of the actual contest in May 2020.