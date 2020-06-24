The bizarre tune was released on Netflix's official YouTube channel last month and has been praised for accurately capturing the eccentric nature of a true Eurovision song.

Speaking to BBC News, McAdams said: "Yeah, that's a powerful song. I mean I just couldn't stop laughing when I heard that song. It was so over the top and, you know, the idea of this tough volcano guy who needs love, it was just so cheesy and so fun and so campy.

"And then to hear Will sing it in his wonderful Will way just made it that much better."

If you're yet to hear it for yourself, you can get a glimpse of the outstanding music video below...

Ferrell's Eurovision movie isn't a true story, being removed even from the bizarre reality of the actual event, but it does feature plenty of familiar tropes (and voices, with the addition of Graham Norton).

McAdams and Ferrell attended 2019's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel to get an idea of the sheer size of the event, as well as the remarkable passion felt for it among fans across the globe.

But would they consider representing a country at the show if the film is a success? Don't count on it...

"I don't know if anyone wants to see that," McAdams said. "Our dance rehearsals, we were both like pulling muscles, he pulled his groin, I put my back out. I mean we're old. They say that in the film: 'You guys are too old to be in Eurovision.'

"That's the beauty of film, you can get away with stuff."

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also stars Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), as well as singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and the UK's Eurovision commentator Norton.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming on Netflix from Friday 26th June.